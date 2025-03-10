Two close friends, La La Anthony and Kim Kardashian, recently sold a comedy to Hulu called Group Chat, which is “crazy,” according to the former.

Talking to ClutchPoints about her son Kiyan's eventual move to Syracuse to play college basketball, Anthony detailed the new series.

She revealed that it is a “scripted” series about real conversations that have occurred in their group chats. “ It's scripted,” Anthony revealed. “It's a series, but it's all about the crazy conversations and things that happen in our group chat.”

Both Anthony and Kardashian are set to star in Group Chat. It sounds like Anthony will definitely have a key role, while Kardashian will have a reduced one.

“I'm in it. She'll be in it in some capacity, ” she explained. “But we're just kind of putting it together. [It's] still really new. The announcement came out like two months ago that we sold it to Hulu, so now we're just putting the pieces together and getting everything together.”

Additionally, Anthony and Kardashian, who talk every day, connected ahead of the latter's recent role in American Horror Story. Kardashian recently got her first leading role in Ryan Murphy's American Horror Story, starring in the 12th season of the show.

“ We talk every day, so we talked about it, and I was so proud of her for jumping out there,” Anthony said, “And now she's working on a lot of acting things, so it's incredible to be able to see people step out of what you might know them for and do other things and be incredible at it.”

La La Anthony and Kim Kardashian's friendship

Anthony and Kardashian are close friends. They created Group Chat for Hulu together, but they will also both be producers of it. Both of them will also star in it.

Previously, Kardashian has acted in the PAW Patrol series, Disaster Movie, and Sleep in the Valley, but she only recently started acting in blockbuster projects like American Horror Stories.

She is best known for her part in the reality series Keeping Up with the Kardashians. She has also starred in her own series, such as Kourtney and Kim Take Miami. Since 2022, she has starred in The Kardashians for E!.

Anthony has been seen on Keeping Up with the Kardashians in the past. She had a guest cast member spot in the fifth and sixth seasons of the show. In 2022, she also appeared in a couple of episodes of The Kardashians.

She has also had several roles in high-profile movies and TV shows. Anthony's credits include Think Like a Man, You Got Served, and I Love New York.