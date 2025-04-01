April Fools' Day jokes aside, the new month brings a lot of new titles to Disney+.

Of course, Marvel's Daredevil: Born Again is in its final weeks. The last three episodes will premiere on the streaming service on April 1, 8, and 15.

The series premiered on March 4, 2025. After its two-episode premiere, Disney+ has been releasing new episodes every Tuesday night. A second season has already been confirmed, so

When does Andor: Season 2 premiere?

Plus, the long-awaited return of Disney+'s Star Wars series Andor comes in April. The second season will have a three-episode premiere on Tuesday, April 22. Three more episodes will follow on April 29.

Andor is following a unique release strategy. They will release three episodes at a time, with batches coming on April 22, April 29, May 6, and May 13.

That is a different release plan than the first season. Andor Season 1 similarly had a three-episode premiere, but it then had new episodes weekly for the next nine weeks.

Andor is a prequel series for its title character, played by Diego Luna. He was first introduced in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story in 2016.

Nearly six years later, Luna returned to the role for the first season of Andor. It was a success, and Disney+ gave it a second season. However, it took over two full years to get it. Now, in April 2025, a second season is here. It will consist of 12 episodes that will air between April 22 and May 13, 2025.

Everything coming to Disney+ in April 2025

Below is the full list of titles coming to Disney+ in April 2025. Note: They are separated by day.

Tuesday, April 1

Daredevil: Born Again (Season 1, Episode 7; 6 pm/9 pm PST/EST)

Lost Treasures of Rome (Season 2)

National Parks: UISA (Season 1)

RoboGobo (Season 1)

Thursday, April 3

Oklahoma City Bombing: One Day in America (Season 1)

Friday, April 4

Kindergarten: The Musical (Season 1)

Monday, April 7

David Blaine Do Not Attempt (Two new episodes)

Tuesday, April 8

Daredevil: Born Again (Season 1, Episode 8; 6 pm/9 pm PST/EST)

Wednesday, April 9

Marvel's Spidey and his Amazing Friends (Season 3)

Friday, April 11

The Abyss (4K)

Pets

Saturday, April 12

Titanic: The Digital Resurrection

To Catch a Smuggler (Season 8)

Doctor Who (Season 2 premiere)

Tuesday, April 15

Daredevil: Born Again (Season 1, Episode 9; 6 pm/9 pm PST/EST)

Wednesday, April 16

Big City Greens (Season 4)

SuperKitties (Season 2)

Friday, April 18

Light & Magic (Season 2 premiere)

Saturday, April 19

Doctor Who (Season 2, Episode 2)

Monday, April 21

Secret of the Penguins (Season 1)

Tuesday, April 22

ABC News Live Special: Last Lands (Season 1)

Andor (Season 2 three-episode premiere)

Sea Lions of the Galapagos

Guardians of the Galapagos

Friday, April 25

Megastructures: Real Madrid Super Stadium

Saturday, April 26

Doctor Who (Season 2, Episode 3)

Tuesday, April 29

Andor (Season 2, three new episodes at 6 pm/9 pm PST/EST)

Wednesday, April 30