A new month means that there are some new titles to watch that are coming to Disney+ in March 2025.

Some of these include Marvel's latest series, Daredevil: Born Again. It is a continuation of Netflix's Daredevil series, bringing Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio back as Matt Murdock and William Risk, respectively. Born Again comes shortly after the last Marvel series, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man.

Another highlight includes the new movie Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Road Trip. It is a standalone sequel to Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day.

When does Daredevil: Born Again premiere?

The first two episodes of Daredevil: Born Again will premiere on Tuesday, March 4. They will premiere at 9 pm EST/6 pm PST on the streaming service.

Episodes will then drop weekly. On March 25, they will debut two episodes on Disney+. There will be a total of nine episodes in the first season. A second season is going to be in production soon as well.

Is Moana 2 streaming on Disney+?

After grossing over $1 billion worldwide at the box office, Moana 2 will be streaming on Disney+ in March. It will debut on the streaming service on Wednesday, March 12.

The movie originally debuted in theaters on November 27, 2024. It made over $139 million during its domestic opening weekend. Moana 2 made $225 million across the five-day Thanksgiving opening weekend.

Auliʻi Cravalho and Dwayne Johnson returned for the sequel. However, However, Lin-Manuel Miranda did not return to contribute to the music of the sequel.

The full list of new movies and TV series coming to Disney+ in March 2025

Below is the full list of titles coming to Disney+ in March 2025. Note: They are separated by day.

Monday, March 3

Malawi Wildlife Rescue (Season 2)

Tuesday, March 4

Daredevil: Born Again (Season 1 premiere; two episodes)

Wednesday, March 5

Morphle: Shorts (Season 1)

Primos (Season 1)

Win or Lose (Two new episodes)

Tuesday, March 11

Daredevil: Born Again (Season 1, episode 3)

Wednesday, March 12

Disney Jr.'s Ariel (Season 1)

Port Protection (Season 8)

Meet the Pickles: The Making of Win or Lose

Moana 2

Win or Lose (Two new episodes)

Tuesday, March 18

Daredevil: Born Again (Season 1, episode 4)

Wednesday, March 19

Life Below Zero (Season 23)

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures (Season 2)

Saturday, March 22

Animals, They're Just Like Us! (Season 1)

Monday, March 24

David Blaine Do Not Attempt (Two-episode premiere)

Tuesday, March 25

Daredevil: Born Again (Season 1, episode 5 and 6)

Wednesday, March 26

Morphle and the Magic Pets: Shorts (Season 1)

Friday, March 28

Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Road Trip

Monday, March 31