A new month is coming, so Hulu will have a lot of titles coming to the streaming service this weekend, February 28-March 2, 2025.
There are several high-profile titles coming to the streaming service this weekend. The Alien and Predator franchises are both going to be available to stream on Hulu. Additionally, the acclaimed Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody is also coming to Hulu during the weekend.
Are the Oscars streaming on Hulu?
While there will be a lot of library titles coming to Hulu in March 2025, the Oscars will also be streaming live on Sunday, March 2.
Conan O'Brien will host the 2025 ceremony, which takes place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California. ABC's red carpet coverage will begin at 6:30 pm EST, while the ceremony will begin at 7:00 pm EST.
The stars will be out for the ceremony, representing their respective movies. Emilia Pérez leads the 2025 class with 13 nominations, with The Brutalist up next with 10 nominations.
Best Picture is stacked once again. Anora, The Brutalist, A Complete Unknown, Conclave, Dune: Part Two, Emilia Pérez, I'm Still Here, Nickel Boys, The Substance, and Wicked are the nominees in the category this year.
Emilia Pérez's other nominations include Best Director (Jacques Audiard), Best International Feature Film, Best Actress (Karla Sofia Gascón, and Best Supporting Actress (Zoe Saldaña).
The movie premiered at the 2024 Cannes International Film Festival. Netflix then acquired the distribution rights, receiving a limited theatrical release on November 1, 2024, before being released on Netflix on November 13.
Everything coming to Hulu this Weekend (February 28-March 2, 2025)
Below is the full list of new titles coming to Hulu this weekend (February 28-March 2, 2025). Note: They are separated by day.
Friday, February 28
- Dead Money
- Jay Pharoah: Can I Be Me?
- John Crist: I Got Questions
- Laurie Kilmartin: Cis Woke Grief Slut
- Nigel Ng: The Halyaa Special
- Sebastian Maniscalco Presents — Pat McGann: When's Mom Gonna Be Home?
Saturday, March 1
- Akeelah and the Bee
- Alien
- Alien 3
- Alien: Resurrection
- Alien vs. Predator
- Alien: Covenant
- Aliens
- Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem
- The Amateur
- American Hustle En Español
- American Hustle
- The Angry Birds Movie
- Anger Management
- Big
- Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance
- Bohemian Rhapsody
- Brooklyn
- Couples Retreat
- Crazy Heart
- Dangerous Beaty
- Firehouse Dog
- Good Will Hunting
- High Fidelity
- Jojo Rabbit
- L.A. Confidential
- The Last King of Scotland
- The Legend of Zorro
- Life of Pi
- Lincoln
- My Cousin Vinny
- The Other Guys
- The Other Guys En Español
- Pacific Rim: Uprising
- Predator
- Predator 2
- Predators
- The Predator
- The Princess Bride
- Prometheus
- Pulp Fiction
- Sideways
- The Social Network
- The Wrestler
- Think Like a Man Too En Español
- Think Like a Man Too
- The Truman Show
- 3:10 to Yuma
- True Grit
- The Ugly Truth En Español
- The Ugly Truth
- Unbreakable
- Wadjda
- War Horse
- Welcome to the Rileys
- Whatever Works En Español
- Whatever Works
- Wild Target
Sunday, March 2
- The Oscars (Special premiere)
- Love Again
- Love Again En Español
