A new month is coming, so Hulu will have a lot of titles coming to the streaming service this weekend, February 28-March 2, 2025.

There are several high-profile titles coming to the streaming service this weekend. The Alien and Predator franchises are both going to be available to stream on Hulu. Additionally, the acclaimed Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody is also coming to Hulu during the weekend.

Are the Oscars streaming on Hulu?

While there will be a lot of library titles coming to Hulu in March 2025, the Oscars will also be streaming live on Sunday, March 2.

Conan O'Brien will host the 2025 ceremony, which takes place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California. ABC's red carpet coverage will begin at 6:30 pm EST, while the ceremony will begin at 7:00 pm EST.

The stars will be out for the ceremony, representing their respective movies. Emilia Pérez leads the 2025 class with 13 nominations, with The Brutalist up next with 10 nominations.

Best Picture is stacked once again. Anora, The Brutalist, A Complete Unknown, Conclave, Dune: Part Two, Emilia Pérez, I'm Still Here, Nickel Boys, The Substance, and Wicked are the nominees in the category this year.

Emilia Pérez's other nominations include Best Director (Jacques Audiard), Best International Feature Film, Best Actress (Karla Sofia Gascón, and Best Supporting Actress (Zoe Saldaña).

The movie premiered at the 2024 Cannes International Film Festival. Netflix then acquired the distribution rights, receiving a limited theatrical release on November 1, 2024, before being released on Netflix on November 13.

Everything coming to Hulu this Weekend (February 28-March 2, 2025)

Below is the full list of new titles coming to Hulu this weekend (February 28-March 2, 2025). Note: They are separated by day.

Friday, February 28

Dead Money

Jay Pharoah: Can I Be Me?

John Crist: I Got Questions

Laurie Kilmartin: Cis Woke Grief Slut

Nigel Ng: The Halyaa Special

Sebastian Maniscalco Presents — Pat McGann: When's Mom Gonna Be Home?

Saturday, March 1

Akeelah and the Bee

Alien

Alien 3

Alien: Resurrection

Alien vs. Predator

Alien: Covenant

Aliens

Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem

The Amateur

American Hustle En Español

American Hustle

The Angry Birds Movie

Anger Management

Big

Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance

Bohemian Rhapsody

Brooklyn

Couples Retreat

Crazy Heart

Dangerous Beaty

Firehouse Dog

Good Will Hunting

High Fidelity

Jojo Rabbit

L.A. Confidential

The Last King of Scotland

The Legend of Zorro

Life of Pi

Lincoln

My Cousin Vinny

The Other Guys

The Other Guys En Español

Pacific Rim: Uprising

Predator

Predator 2

Predators

The Predator

The Princess Bride

Prometheus

Pulp Fiction

Sideways

The Social Network

The Wrestler

Think Like a Man Too En Español

Think Like a Man Too

The Truman Show

3:10 to Yuma

True Grit

The Ugly Truth En Español

The Ugly Truth

Unbreakable

Wadjda

War Horse

Welcome to the Rileys

Whatever Works En Español

Whatever Works

Wild Target

Sunday, March 2

The Oscars (Special premiere)

Love Again

Love Again En Español

