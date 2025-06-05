While their first 2025 tour rehearsals were being kept under wraps, Oasis' Liam and Noel Gallagher can be heard performing one of the band's signature hits in a new leaked video.

The Sun reported a video where they could be heard rehearsing “Cigarettes & Alcohol” from their debut album, Definitely Maybe. The video was taken outside of the studio where they were practicing in London, England. After playing “Cigarettes & Alcohol,” the band then begins playing “Fade Away.”

Listen to Oasis perform together for first time in 16 YEARS as band play ‘Cigarettes and Alcohol' and ‘Fade Away' in top secret rehearsals 📹 The Sun pic.twitter.com/1g3LRNiHBR — Oasis Mania (@OasisMania) June 4, 2025 Expand Tweet

This rehearsal video should hype up any fans who were nervous ahead of the 2025 Oasis reunion tour. It appears the band members would also call the rehearsal a success.

Liam Gallagher previously posted on X, formerly Twitter, following the first practice, saying, “We have LIFT OFF Rastas sounded f*****g FILTHY,” his post began, “I'll tell thee that there for hardly anything[.] LG x.”

When does the 2025 Oasis reunion tour start?

Rehearsals for Oasis' upcoming reunion tour are coming about a month before it is set to begin. They will open the tour with two shows in Cardiff, Wales, at Principality Stadium on July 4 and 5.

Then, they will perform five homecoming shows in the Gallagher brothers' hometown of Manchester, England, before heading to London for five shows at Wembley Stadium.

After five shows across Edinburgh, Scotland, and Dublin, Ireland, Oasis will return to North America for the first time since 2008. They are set to perform nine shows across North America from August 24 to September 13 before going back to Wembley Stadium for two more shows.

Oasis' reunion tour will go to Asia and Oceania in the fall. They will be traveling to South Korea, Japan, Australia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil before it is all said and done.

Currently, the Oasis Live '25 Tour will conclude on November 23, 2025, in São Paulo, Brazil. A total of 41 shows will be performed around the world.

The upcoming tour was announced in August 2024, days before the 30th anniversary of Definitely Maybe. Oasis has been broken up since 2009, so it was groundbreaking news. Initially, there were only 14 shows announced in Europe. However, over the coming weeks, more shows were announced around the world.