Finally, just about a month before Oasis' 2025 reunion tour begins, the band, including Liam and Noel Gallagher, have started their rehearsals. The group's lead singer seems ecstatic with how they sound.

He took to X, formerly Twitter, to share progress on Oasis' rehearsals — which Gallagher called “Spiritual” in a comment — ahead of their 2025 reunion tour. “We have LIFT OFF Rastas sounded f*****g FILTHY,” Liam Gallagher's post began, “I'll tell thee that there for hardly anything[.] LG x.”

Fans were having fun with Gallagher in the comments. One asked if he was “nervous,” to which he replied, “Don't be ridiculous.” Another fan asked if he sounded “amazing,” and he confidently said, “C'mon.”

When does Oasis' 2025 reunion tour start?

Oasis is starting their rehearsals about a month before their long-anticipated reunion tour begins on July 4, 2025. The band kicks off their first tour in 16 years with the first of three shows in Cardiff, Wales, at Principality Stadium.

From there, they will play five shows in the Gallagher brothers' hometown of Manchester, England, before going to London for five straight shows at Wembley Stadium. Later in the tour, Oasis will return to Wembley for two more shows on September 27 and 28.

After visiting Edinburgh, Scotland, and Dublin, Ireland, Oasis will make their way to North America. Currently, they are scheduled for nine shows in North America.

They will then perform their sixth and seventh shows at Wembley before heading to Asia, South America, and Oceania. Oasis is set to perform in South Korea, Japan, Australia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil before the tour concludes on November 23, 2025.

A total of 41 shows are planned for the tour's itinerary. Originally, it was only announced as a 14-show European tour. However, the demand was high, and they added more dates across the world.

The Oasis Live '25 Tour is the band's first since their 2009 Dig Out Your Soul Tour. It was announced days before the 30th anniversary of their debut album, Definitely Maybe.

For years, it appeared the relationship between Liam and Noel Gallagher was unrepairable. They took public shots at each other for years. Now, they are ready to put aside their differences for their fans.

The band first split after Liam Gallagher caused Oasis to cancel two festival shows. He caused cancellations for the V Festival and Rock en Seine. Noel Gallagher then left the band as Liam and the remaining members carried on as Beady Eye.