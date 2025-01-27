While they will embark on a reunion tour in 2025, Oasis' Liam and Noel Gallagher have a history of feuding. However, they do talk about certain things.

A fan on X, formerly Twitter, wondered what the Gallagher brothers talk about. They asked, “What do Liam and Noel talk about when they call each other[?]”

Liam Gallagher actually responded to the fan nearly a day later. He simply said, “CLIMATE CHANGE” in response to the question.

The original post from the fan was seen by over 31,000 X users. Somehow, it ended up in Gallagher's feed. The fan responded, “Liaaaammmm.”

Liam and Noel Gallagher have taken shots at each other since Oasis broke up in 2009. A reconciliation between the brothers seemed unlikely, let alone a full tour.

Since the breakup, Liam and Noel Gallagher embarked on other ventures. The former formed a new group with the remaining Oasis members after Noel's exit called Beady Eye. They released two studio albums before their dissolution in 2014.

As a solo artist, Liam has released three solo studio albums. He also teamed with John Squire in 2024 to release a collaborative studio album.

Noel, meanwhile, formed the. High Flying Birds. They have been together since 2010, releasing hit songs like “If I Had a Gun” and “It's a Beautiful World.”

Oasis 2025 reunion tour

The Gallagher brothers will now embark on a 41-date Oasis reunion tour in 2025. They announced the tour on August 27, 2024, just days before the 30th anniversary of the band's debut album, Definitely Maybe. Tickets went on sale days later.

It will start on July 4, 2025, in Cardiff, Wales. Oasis will then perform five shows in the Gallagher brothers' hometown of Manchester, England, at Heaton Park. After that, they will visit London to perform five shows at Wembley Stadium.

The remaining European dates of the initial leg of the tour will take place in Edinburgh, Scotland, and Dublin, Ireland. Oasis will then visit North America for nine shows.

After the North America leg, Oasis will return to London for two more shows at Wembley Stadium. Then, they will visit South Korea, Japan, Australia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

As of the time of this writing, the Oasis reunion tour will conclude on November 23, 2025, in São Paulo, Brazil, at the MorumBIS Stadium.

It is unknown if the band will announce more dates. Oasis will perform 41 shows during the initial itinerary. Cage the Elephant, Richard Ashcroft, and Cast will open for them at various shows.

Oasis made their debut in 1994 with Definitely Maybe. The album features some of their biggest hits like “Rock ‘n' Roll Star.” The band's first single, “Supersonic,” was released on April 11, 1994. They then released two more singles, “Shakermaker” and “Live Forever,” before the album's release.

The following year, Oasis released their second album, (What's the Story) Morning Glory? It also features some of the band's biggest songs like “Wonderwall,” “Champagne Supernova,” and “Don't Look Back in Anger.”

Throughout the rest of their initial run, Oasis released five more albums. These include Be Here Now, Heathen Chemistry, and Don't Believe the Truth.