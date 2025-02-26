To celebrate his iconic run with Wings, Paul McCartney is writing a new book.

The book was announced on February 26, 2025. Wings: The Story of a Band on the Run will be released on November 4, 2025. McCartney wrote it, and Ted Widmer edited it and wrote an introduction as well. The title of the book spawns from the 1973 album Band on the Run.

A cover for the book has not been unveiled yet. However, the placeholder image features the Wings logo with the book title. It will likely be revealed in the coming months.

“I'm so very happy to be transported back to the time that was Wings and relive some of our madcap adventures through this book. Starting from scratch after The Beatles felt crazy at times. There were some very difficult moments and I often questioned my decision. But as we got better I thought, ‘OK this is really good.’

“We proved Wings could be a really good band. To play to huge audiences in the same way The Beatles had and have an impact in a different way. It was a huge buzz,” he continued in the announcement.

The new Wings: The Story of a Band on the Run book is drawn from over 500,000 words based on interviews with Paul McCartney. It will be the definitive history of the band's decade-long run. Additionally, it will feature over 100 photographs, most of which have “never been seen.”

Paul McCartney and Wings' run

The book is the latest celebration of McCartney's second band. He recently released a re-dubbed edition of Band on the Run. Additionally, McCartney officially released the heavily bootlegged One Hand Clapping.

One Hand Clapping is a live-in-studio album by Wings. It features several renditions of McCartney's solo works, as well as Beatles songs. He also covers songs on the album as well. A remastered film came out as well. One Hand Clapping was released in theaters in September 2024.

McCartney fondly looks back at his time with Wings. They were together for a decade like the Beatles, and they released several hit albums like Band on the Run and Venus and Mars.

To this day, he plays some of their songs during his live concerts. Songs like “Band on the Run,” “Let Me Roll It,” and “Letting Go” are staples of his live sets.

McCartney is coming off a stay in New York City. He performed three spontaneous sold-out shows at the Bowery Ballroom. After that, he performed during SNL's 50th anniversary special.