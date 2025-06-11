Just over a year after the release date of Short n' Sweet, Grammy winner Sabrina Carpenter will drop her seventh album, Man's Best Friend.

She made the announcement on Wednesday, June 11, 2025, on her social media accounts. Carpenter posted a picture that will presumably be the album artwork for her upcoming project. The second photo is a close-up of a dog with a collar. Its tag reads “Man's Best Friend,” the album's title.

Her fans praised her for the announcement. “Does this girl SLEEP????” one fan commented on her Instagram post. Another said, “U HAVE TO WARN A GIRL.”

The release date of Sabrina Carpenter's new album, Man's Best Friend

Man's Best Friend will be released on August 29, 2025. Her last album, Short n' Sweet, was released on August 23, 2024. It featured hit singles like “Please Please Please” and “Espresso.”

Short n' Sweet also was nominated for several Grammys, including Album of the Year. It took home Best Pop Vocal Album at the ceremony.

Carpenter also launched the Short n' Sweet Tour in support of her sixth album. The blockbuster tour is gearing up for two shows in London, England, on July 5 and 6 at Hyde Park.

The Short n' Sweet Tour will return to North America in the fall. It is set to conclude on November 23, 2025, in Los Angeles, California, at the Intuit Dome.

More than likely, Carpenter will also announce a tour for Man's Best Friend. She has been booked and busy for the last couple of years, and it appears she will continue to be so.

On June 5, 2025, Carpenter released a new single called “Manchild.” It is presumably the first for her upcoming album Man's Best Friend.

We will have to see how many more singles she releases before the album drops. Short n' Sweet had two singles come out before the full album. “Taste” was then released on the same day as the album.