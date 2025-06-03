Before she resumes her Short n' Sweet Tour, Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Sabrina Carpenter appears to be teasing a new song. She has gone viral for summer songs like “Please Please Please” and “Taste,” so she may be trying to take over the summer of 2025 as well.

On June 2, 2025, Carpenter sent her fans into a frenzy with a social media post. She is shown unsuccessfully hitchhiking on the side of a desolate highway while wearing jean shorts and a white top. There is little audio, and Carpenter can be heard chuckling towards the end before saying, “Oh boy.”

The post has nearly 75 million views on X, formerly Twitter, alone. Billboards then began surfacing, reading things like, “Amen, hey men!” and “I swear if they choose me, I'm not choosing them.”

🚨| New @SabrinaAnnLynn promotional billboards in Texas. pic.twitter.com/TRcj41Lfu1 — Sabrina Carpenter All-News 💋 (@SCANews_) June 3, 2025 Expand Tweet

All signs point to Carpenter's next single being titled “Manchild.” It could be coming sooner rather than later since the promotion for it has already begun.

Fans have been waiting a few months for new material from Carpenter. Her last single, “Busy Woman,” was released on March 7, 2025, as a part of the Short n' Sweet deluxe edition.

When is Sabrina Carpenter's new song coming out?

It is unknown when Carpenter's next single will come out. However, it could be coming soon before she hits the road again. She will resume her Short n' Sweet Tour on July 5, 2025, with the first of two shows at Hyde Park in London, England.

After that, Carpenter will return to North America for the final 17 shows of the tour. She will resume the tour on October 23, 2025, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and then make her way to New York City, New York; Nashville, Tennessee; Toronto, Ontario, Canada; and Los Angeles, California.

The Short n' Sweet Tour is in support of Carpenter's sixth studio album, Short n' Sweet. It has seen Carpenter visit some of the biggest venues of her career as a headlining artist.

A total of 72 shows are planned for its various legs. The tour has visited Europe and North America during its run. Her last tour, the Emails I Cant' Send Tour, featured 80 shows across six legs that also visited Asia and South America in addition to North America and Europe.

Carpenter has recently had a breakthrough, winning two Grammys in 2025. Short n' Sweet won Best Pop Vocal Album, and “Espresso” won Best Pop Solo Performance.