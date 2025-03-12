Tom Holland’s fourth outing as Spider-Man just got a major casting boost, as Stranger Things star Sadie Sink is set to join the upcoming sequel. While details about her character remain under wraps, industry speculation suggests that she may have a significant role in the expanding Marvel Cinematic Universe, Deadline reports.

A New Face Joins the Spider-Verse

With production scheduled to begin later this year, Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios are continuing to shape the next chapter in Peter Parker’s story. The previous installment, 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, shattered the multiverse and brought past versions of the web-slinger, played by Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, into Holland’s world. By the end of the film, Holland’s Peter made the heartbreaking choice to erase his existence from the memories of everyone he loved, setting up a fresh narrative path for the next movie.

Sadie Sink’s addition marks the first major new casting for the sequel. While her exact role is still unknown, Deadline, which first broke the news, hinted that she may portray a key character. One possibility gaining traction among fans is that she could step into the shoes of Jean Grey, a powerful X-Men mutant previously played by Famke Janssen and Sophie Turner in past X-Men films. If true, this would mark a pivotal moment in the MCU’s gradual integration of mutants. There's also one other familiar Spider-Man character that Sink could be perfect for thanks to her hair color. Mary-Jane Watson!

Holland and Sink’s Busy Schedules

Holland is currently deep into filming The Odyssey, Christopher Nolan’s latest epic, and will transition to Spider-Man once that project wraps. As for Sink, she’s coming off a busy year, wrapping up her tenure as Max Mayfield in Stranger Things as the show’s final season gears up for its anticipated 2025 premiere.

Before diving into the Marvel universe, Sink will take center stage in the Broadway play John Proctor Is the Villain, opening April 4. Additionally, she recently starred in the musical film O’Dessa, which debuted at SXSW to strong reviews and is set to premiere on Hulu next week.

With the fourth Spider-Man film shaping up to be another high-profile chapter in the MCU, all eyes will be on how Sink’s character fits into the web of Peter Parker’s next adventure.