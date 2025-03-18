The first reported runtime of the DCU's Superman, written and directed by James Gunn, is here, and David Corenswet's first adventure as the DC character is pretty long.

Jeff Sneider of The InSneider reports that the runtime of the DCU's Superman is two hours and 20 minutes. While it does eclipse the two hour mark, it is still shorter than Zack Snyder's first Superman movie, Man of Steel (two hours and 23 minutes).

However, it is still longer than Gunn's last franchise starter, Guardians of the Galaxy (two hours and two minutes). Superman has the tall task of setting up the DCU ahead of it, so a longer runtime may be needed.

With nearly four months to go until its release, we will have to see if the Superman runtime holds true. It is currently in post-production, so it is still being edited. Gunn could always shave off a few minutes or add some on, depending on how that process goes.

However, Gunn did previously say that the runtime would be “under” two and a half hours. Two hours and 20 minutes certainly fits under that umbrella.

What is the DCU's Superman movie about?

The upcoming Superman movie serves as an origin story for Clark Kent (David Corenswet). He wrestles with his Kryptonian heritage and his adoptive family in Smallville, Kansas.

Rachel Brosnahan was announced as Lois Lane the same day Corenswet was announced as Clark Kent. They will star in the movie alongside Nicholas Hoult, Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, and Isabela Merced. Additionally, Skyler Gisondo and Beck Bennett will also appear in it.

Superman is the beginning of Gunn and Peter Safran's DCU. Previously, Henry Cavill played Superman in Zack Snyder's DCEU, which officially ended following the release of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom in 2023.

Now, Gunn and Safran will reboot the franchise with new actors playing the characters. In the DCEU, Cavill played Clark Kent, while Jesse Eisenberg played Lex Luthor. The roles will not be played by Corenswet and Hoult.

Gunn and Safran were announced as the co-CEOs of DC Studios in October 2022. Gunn began writing a Superman movie, initially titled Superman: Legacy, in the following months. The subtitle was then dropped in February 2024.

Warner Bros will release the movie on July 11, 2025. It will be the first entry in the DCU's Chapter One: Gods and Monsters. There are several other announced projects in the chapter as well, including Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow and Clayface.

Additionally, the DCU has several TV series in the works. Creature Commandos was the first DCU series, and it premiered on December 5, 2024, on Max.

The second season of Peacemaker, which initially debuted as part of the DCEU, will be included in the DCU. Gunn once again returns as the showrunner, and the second season will premiere sometime in 2025.