Just because he was one of the openers of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour does not mean Grammy-nominated singer Benson Boone knew much of her, arguably the most popular singer in the world.

During an interview with Rolling Stone (per @chartstswift on X, formerly Twitter), Boone revealed he wasn't overly familiar with Swift ahead of opening for her blockbuster tour. Of course, he did his research after landing the gig.

Benson Boone says he wasn’t familiar with Taylor Swift before being invited to open for “The Eras Tour”: “I didn’t even know much about her. Her team reached out, and I literally, like, shit my pants. I could not believe it. It was insane, so I started listening to more of her… pic.twitter.com/oIUmtlSTK7 — Taylor Swift Charts+ (@chartstswift) March 11, 2025 Expand Tweet

“I didn't even know much about her,” Boone revealed. “Her team reached out, and I literally, like, s**t my pants. I could not believe it. It was insane, so I started listening to more of her music. I didn't want to go to that show and not know anything.”

Now that he is familiar with her, Boone appreciates the performer Swift is. He gave his honest thoughts on her further in the interview. He said that he wants to apply the things he learned watching Swift to his career, particularly with how she treated her crew.

“She is an unbelievable performer and has an unbelievable world built around her that is unmatched,” praised Boone. “She is one of a kind. Such a genuine person. I got the privilege to talk to her for a while, and she's so kind.

“And she shouted me out onstage, which you do not need to do. It really changed my perspective on so many things that I want to carry into my own career. Just the way I treat people and my crew, watching the way that she treats people. There [are] a lot of people who don't like Taylor Swift. Everybody is entitled to their own opinion, but if you have something against her and don't know her, I don't think that is fair,” he continued.

Benson Boone had the privilege of being one of the openers for Taylor Swift's June 23, 2024, Eras Tour show at Wembley Stadium. Of course, fans remember it for Swift's boyfriend Travis Kelce's onstage appearance. He joined her for “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart” as a background dancer.

During the three shows at Wembley Stadium from June 21-23, Boone was one of four opening acts. Paramore opened all three shows, and Swift rotated the second act for each show. Mette and Griff also opened during the June 21 and 22 shows, respectively.

Swift returned to Wembley Stadium for five more shows between August 15-20, 2024. While Paramore joined her again, Boone did not. Sofia Isella, Holly Humberstone, Suki Waterhouse, Maisie Peters, and Raye were the second openers for the shows.

Boone is best known for his hit single “Beautiful Things,” which also appears on his Fireworks & Rollerblades debut album. Before his breakthrough, Boone released two EPs and several singles.

He burst onto the scene in 2021 with the release of his debut single, “Ghost Town.” The song would later appear on his debut EP (Walk Me Home) and debut album.

So far, Boone has embarked on two headlining tours. His first was the Pulse Tour in 2023. Following the release of his debut album, Boone embarked on the Fireworks & Rollerblades Tour.

Currently, the tour is set to conclude on September 14, 2025, with a show at the Bourbon & Beyond Festival. Phish, Noah Kahan, and the Lumineers will also play at the festival.