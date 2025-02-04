For fans who want to know when Taylor Swift will release Reputation (Taylor's Version), don't ask her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce.

During the opening night of Super Bowl 59, Kelce was asked by Nickelodeon if he knew when the re-recorded Reputation was coming out. “I can neither confirm nor deny this,” Kelce said in response.

The same interviewer also asked him for his favorite album of Swift's. Of course, he chose her most recent album, the Grammy-nominated Tortured Poets Department. He specifically named “So High School” as a key track, which was seemingly written about him.

So, it does not sound like Kelce is willing to give up details about Reputation (Taylor's Version). He has likely been sworn to secrecy about the upcoming project.

When will Taylor Swift release Reputation (Taylor's Version)?

Currently, it is unclear when Swift will release her fifth re-recorded album, Reputation (Taylor's Version). She has not teased it yet, leading to speculation about its release.

However, if her release trends are anything to go by, it will be coming in 2025. Previously, she started the (Taylor's Version) series in 2021, releasing re-recorded editions of Fearless and Red that year.

The following year, she released Midnights, her 10th studio album. She followed that up by releasing Speak Now (Taylor's Version) and 1989 (Taylor's Version) in 2023.

In 2024, she released her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department. She has not indicated what 2025 has in store for her fans, but re-recorded versions of Reputation and her self-titled debut album could be on the way.

They are the final two albums released by Big Machine Records yet to be re-recorded. She started her collaborative relationship with Republic Records in 2019 when she released Lover. Every album since then has been released by the label.

There is a chance that Swift could have been planning to announce her next album at the 2025 Grammys (which Kelce did not attend) as she did the year prior. In 2024, Swift announced the release date of The Tortured Poets Department during her acceptance speech for Best Pop Vocal Album. However, she did not win any albums at the 2025 ceremony, meaning she did not have the chance to pull the same stunt.

Travis Kelce and the Chiefs in Super Bowl 59

Currently, Kelce and the Chiefs are in New Orleans, Louisiana, for Super Bowl 59. The opening night was filled with questions about Swift for Kelce. He was also asked about his plans to propose to the pop star.

The Chiefs' attention has to be on the Philadelphia Eagles, though, who they will play for the second time in three years in the Super Bowl.

For the Chiefs, they are attempting to become the first team in NFL history to accomplish a three-peat. No team has ever won three Super Bowls in a row, so the game means a lot to them.

More than likely, Taylor Swift will be at Super Bowl 59 to support Travis Kelce. She has been at their last two postseason games against the Houston Texans and Buffalo Bills.