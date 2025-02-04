Will Travis Kelce propose to Taylor Swift if the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 59? The legendary tight end is keeping his cards close to the chest.

Speaking at the Super Bowl 59 opening night, Kelce was asked if he planned on proposing on the field at Caesars Superdome if the Chiefs win the game (per People).

He smiled at the camera before responding, “Wouldn't you like to know.”

Reportedly, Kelce was asked several questions about his future plans with Swift. After getting back-to-back questions about it, he said, “Man, back-to-back, you guys are crazy.”

Even if Kelce plans on proposing to Swift at Super Bowl 59, he would not likely reveal it beforehand. We will have to wait and see if the Chiefs beat the Eagles first and foremost.

Will Travis Kelce propose to Taylor Swift at Super Bowl 59?

It is unclear if Kelce plans on proposing to Swift after Super Bowl 59. It would be an iconic moment if he does, but it comes down to the game's result.

Of course, Kelce would probably only want to propose if the Chiefs are hoisting the Lombardi Trophy when the clock hits triple zeroes. So, the Chiefs will have to beat the Eagles for the second time in three years in the Super Bowl.

The Chiefs are coming off another victory against the Buffalo Bills in the postseason. While Bills quarterback Josh Allen is 4-1 in the regular season against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, he is 0-4 against them in the playoffs. Kelce was held to two catches in the AFC Championship game, but one of them was for a crucial first down conversion.

Their relationship

Swift and Kelce have become one of the biggest celebrity couples in the world since their relationship started in September 2023. Kelce kicked it off by calling out Swift on his New Heights podcast.

He recalled seeing her Eras Tour and wanting to meet her backstage. Unfortunately, he did not get a chance to meet her following the show. But the public call-out worked.

She then attended the Chiefs' Week 3 game against the Chicago Bears. They were seen hanging out after, and the rest is history. They have been going steady since.

Throughout the 2023 NFL season, Swift attended 13 games, including the Chiefs' Super Bowl 58 win over the San Fransisco 49ers.

However, in 2024, she has not attended as many games. To her credit, Swift has been attending their most important games. She has been at their Divisional Round and AFC Championship games. More than likely, she will also be at Super Bowl 59 to cheer on her boyfriend.

Her absence in 2024 could partly be due to her Eras Tour, which she concluded on December 8, 2024. The Eras Tour was her biggest venture to date, and it kept her busy for most of 2024.

Kelce supported her on the tour, attending several of her European leg shows. He also joined her on stage during her concert at Wembley Stadium in London, England, on June 23, 2024. Kelce was one of her background dancers while she performed “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart.”