Surprisingly, George Cooper (Lance Barber) will return in the Young Sheldon spin-off, Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, despite the character dying.

CBS announced that the upcoming episode of Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage titled “Typhoid Georgie” will mark the return of the popular Young Sheldon character. It will premiere on Thursday, February 27, 2025.

Expand Tweet

Images of the return have surfaced as well. Barber is once again in one of his signature long-sleeve polo and combover.

How will Young Sheldon's George Cooper return in George & Mandy's First Marriage?

Of course, it is surprising that George Cooper will be back in Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage. The character passed away towards the end of Young Sheldon, which was expected given what The Big Bang Theory said about the character.

However, that does not mean he cannot return in some capacity. More than likely, George will come to Georgie in a flashback. George's death weighs heavy on Georgie, who frequently visits his grave.

Perhaps he has a flashback to a moment years ago that will help him in the present day. He could provide crucial advice that his son needs to hear. Or, he could return in a dream.

Either way, Young Sheldon fans do not have to worry about CBS retconning his death in an MCU-like manner. He will not be returning in the present day unless it is a dream or hallucination.

It could be pulled off similarly to how The Big Bang Theory frequently brought Sheldon Cooper's (Jim Parsons) hero back. He idolized Professor Proton (Bob Newhart), and would frequently visit him in dreams when he needed advice.

Maybe Lance Barber's George Cooper could become Georgie's (Montana Jordan) Professor Proton in Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage. However, it remains likely that this is a special one-off appearance.

Barber will join fellow Young Sheldon co-stars Zoe Perry, Raegan Revord, and Annie Potts in returning in the spin-off. Perry, Revord, and Potts have all appeared in various episodes of Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage.

What is Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage about?

The first Young Sheldon spin-off, Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, continues the story of the title characters, played by Montana Jordan and Emily Osment, as they navigate young parenthood.

They had to move in with Mandy's parents, Audrey (Rachel Bay Jones) and Jim (Will Sasso). That brings its own set of challenges as Georgie and Mandy attempt to build their own family.

It premiered on October 17, 2024, on CBS. The spin-off took over Young Sheldon's Thursday slot on CBS programming. Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage premiered months after Young Sheldon ended.

After seven seasons and 141 episodes, Young Sheldon concluded on May 16, 2024. It depicted the early life of Sheldon Cooper, who was famously played by Jim Parsons in The Big Bang Theory. Throughout the series, he goes through high school and his undergraduate program.

The series concludes with Sheldon moving away from home and going to Caltech. This sets him up to meet his future Big Bang Theory friends. However, he is yet to appear in the spin-off.