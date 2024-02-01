Discover the latest from Epic Games Store as it offers two thrilling titles, Doki Doki Literature Club Plus and Lost Castle, free of charge on February 8, 2024.

The Epic Games Store has announced its latest lineup of free games for the month of February. Starting on Thursday, February 1, the digital storefront began offering Doors: Paradox as a complimentary download, a deal which will last until next Thursday, February 8 at 10:00am CT. Doors: Paradox is a critically acclaimed puzzle game that challenges players with intricate escape scenarios. Released just last year, the game has garnered a strong following among puzzle enthusiasts. This limited-time offer provides a unique opportunity for gamers to add this intriguing title to their digital collections at no cost.

Double Delight As Epic Games Store Unveils Two Free Titles

However, the excitement does not end there. On February 8, precisely at 10:00am CT, the Epic Games Store is set to unveil two more games that users can claim for free: Doki Doki Literature Club Plus and Lost Castle. The former, a visual novel horror game, is not just any ordinary release. It boasts a plethora of additional content, including six new side stories, a collection of over 100 unlockable images, and 13 new songs. Furthermore, the game has undergone a visual upgrade, now presented in stunning 1080p HD, and even includes a DDLC music player for fans to enjoy the game's soundtrack. For those who were captivated by the original Doki Doki Literature Club, the Plus version offers an enriched experience, expanding on the game's narrative and content.

On the other hand, Lost Castle presents a different gaming experience. This action-RPG/beat 'em up hybrid, initially released in 2016, has consistently received positive reviews from users on Steam. The game's engaging gameplay and captivating graphics have contributed to its strong reputation among the gaming community.

The Epic Games Store continues its tradition of offering these games for a limited time. Users have until Thursday, February 15 at 10:00am CT to claim both Doki Doki Literature Club Plus and Lost Castle for their gaming libraries. This initiative by the Epic Games Store provides an excellent opportunity for gamers to explore new titles and genres without any financial commitment.

Full List Of Epic Games Store Free Games February 2024

Doors – Paradox is free on Epic Games Store. Doki Doki Literature Club Plus! is the next free title https://t.co/aVDyiW1rQn pic.twitter.com/ZYd6E2toi7 — Wario64 (@Wario64) February 1, 2024

Doors: Paradox (February 1 – February 8)

Doki Doki Literature Club Plus (February 8 – February 15)

Lost Castle (February 8 – February 15)

While the current offerings provide a diverse range of gaming experiences, from the mind-bending puzzles of Doors: Paradox to the eerie narrative of Doki Doki Literature Club Plus, and the action-packed adventures of Lost Castle, the Epic Games Store keeps its future lineup under wraps. The free games set to be released on February 15 remain shrouded in mystery, fueling anticipation and speculation within the gaming community. Details regarding these upcoming titles are expected to surface in the week leading up to their release.

The Epic Games Store has consistently been at the forefront of offering value to its users, not only through its vast selection of purchasable titles but also by providing free games on a regular basis. This strategy not only enriches the gaming library of its users but also introduces them to a wide spectrum of gaming genres and styles. The store's initiative to offer free titles like Doors: Paradox, Doki Doki Literature Club Plus, and Lost Castle showcases its commitment to providing quality entertainment and its dedication to keeping the gaming community engaged and excited.

As February 8 approaches, gamers are eagerly awaiting the opportunity to dive into the unique worlds of these games. Whether it's unraveling the mysteries in Doors: Paradox, surviving the psychological twists of Doki Doki Literature Club Plus, or embarking on the action-packed journey in Lost Castle, there is something for every type of gamer in this month's lineup.

For more gaming news, visit ClutchPoints Gaming