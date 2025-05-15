The NWSL has been under intense scrutiny since Savy King frighteningly went down on the pitch near the end of Angel City FC‘s May 9 game, and the NWSLPA is calling the league out for making the players finish the contest.

The league office issued a statement addressing the backlash days later, claiming that all “league protocols were followed” but promising to re-evaluate the way it processes medical emergencies, especially ones involving life-saving measures.

“Player safety is paramount to the NWSL,” the league said. “The seriousness of this incident requires a deliberate process that is careful and methodical. That process is underway and will include necessary revisions that prioritize the consideration of player, staff, and fan well-being.”

However, the league's response wasn't enough for many. The National Women's Soccer League Players Association executive director Meghann Burke told Front Office Sports that the union considered the NWSL's lack of action unacceptable.

“We reviewed their statement,” Burke began. “They commented that ‘the seriousness of this incident requires a deliberate process that is careful and methodical,' making it sound like that is the reason why it's taking so long. The reality is [that] these decisions are made in real time.

“Five days later, they still hadn't decided whether or not this game should have been suspended,” Burke concluded. “This is a human issue. The right thing to do was to call this game. It doesn't take this long to realize that.”

The NWSLPA released an official statement of its own, emphasizing its displeasure with the way the league chose to handle the situation and calling for immediate changes to its protocols.

“These moments demand humanity, sound judgment, and restraint. Any medical emergency that requires the administration of life-saving care should bring play to an end,” the Players Association said decisively before doubling down on what should have happened. “The match should not have continued.”

The union went on the explain its plans to ensure serious situations are handled differently in the future.

“Incidents of this severity must prioritize our collective humanity and should automatically trigger suspension of the match. The Players Association is committed to making this the standard in the NWSL.

“Our members are elite world-class competitors who have proven they can perform under unimaginable conditions. That does not mean they should have to.”

The NWSLPA wasn't the only voice calling for changes in the league. USWNT and Washington Spirit forward Trinity Rodman posted to her Instagram after the game, “Prayers for Savy King as well as her loved ones and the players that were on that field. In no world should that game have continued,” echoing a popular sentiment among NWSL players and fans.

Savy King has heart surgery after collapsing in-game

Angel City FC fans witnessed a scary moment when defender Savy King collapsed on the pitch in a match against the Utah Royals. King received medical attention on the field for about 10 minutes before being carted off and transported to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.

The visibly shaken players gathered for a midfield prayer circle before playing on from the 74th minute. ACFC managed to hang on for a 2-0 win, but players and fans alike were unhappy with the call to continue.

Angel City later announced King's “prognosis is excellent” after she received surgery for a heart abnormality.

King was drafted No. 2 overall by Bay FC in 2024 and traded to Angel City in February. The 20-year-old, who is said to be resting and recovering well, is under contract with L.A. until 2028.