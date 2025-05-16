The Minnesota Timberwolves are one step closer to exacting their revenge in the Western Conference Finals and superstar Anthony Edwards is just four wins away from his first NBA Finals. It's been a whirlwind for the young franchise star through his first four years in the Association and he's arguably made a greater impact by becoming the face of Adidas Basketball. After a long awaited debut, Adidas and Edwards will release his second signature sneaker, the Adidas AE 2.

Check our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content!

The Adidas AE 1 was first launched in December 2023 as the long-awaited debut model from Anthony Edwards. Quickly, the shoes gained steam as one of the best basketball shoes released over the last decade thanks to the backing of Anthony Edwards and his electric style of play on the court.

Fast-forward to 2025 and the Adidas AE 1 remains as one of the hottest basketball sneakers on the market, constantly driven by Adidas' creative colorways and innovative marketing campaigns. It was only a matter of time before the follow-up model would come and just recently, we saw an official look of what appears to be the upcoming Adidas AE 2.

Adidas AE 2

An early look at what could be the “Lucid Orange” Adidas AE 2, said to be dropping during next year's NBA All-Star Game 🍊 (via https://t.co/g6gaZL5ciI) pic.twitter.com/rtrGRvc4Hw — B/R Kicks (@brkicks) May 14, 2025 Expand Tweet

First Look: Adidas AE 2 “Lucid Orange” 🍊 📆 February 12th

💰 $130

📝 KK1390

👟 Men’s and GS sizing

📸 @houseofheat

– GS Pair Pictured pic.twitter.com/wa0VZgM9gF — INSANE SNEAKER™ (@insane_sneaker) May 15, 2025 Expand Tweet



The Adidas AE 2 appears to be following a similar cadence to its predecessor in the AE 1, along with taking inspirational cues from other signature sneakers like the Adidas Harden Vol. 9 and the Adidas Dame X. The shoes will feature another sleek TPU molded upper, this time featuring a more dynamic look than the cohesive construction of the AE 1.

The AE 2 will feature TPU panels throughout the upper to give the sneakers continued stability along with forming a similar toebox to that of the AE 1. The AE 2 also seems to feature a lower cut along the ankle as Edwards has previously favored the AE 1 Low in several NBA Playoff games.

While an official release date has yet to be announced, the Adidas AE 2 appears in a debut “Lucid Orange” colorway that is expected to drop during the 2026 NBA All-Star Weekend. The shoes will retail at another affordable tag of $130 and will be available in full family sizing.

How do you think the AE 2 stacks up against the AE 1?