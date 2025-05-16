With a new slate of released set for the remainder of 2025, Nike and Jordan Brand are working tirelessly to bring fans and sneakerheads the releases they've been asking for. With a number of successful collaborations already under their belt, Atlanta-based retailer A Ma Maniere will once again partner with the Jumpman to release an exclusive sneaker, taking the shape of the iconic and popular Air Jordan 4.

A Ma Maniere was founded in Atlanta in 2014 as a retail destination for high-end luxury designer apparel along with the hottest sneakers during their releases. Given their affinity towards Nike and Air Jordan, the two sides first partnered on a collaborative Air Jordan 3 back in 2021. Since then, the two sides have connected numerous times on popular pairs like the “Violet Ore” Jordan 4 and the Air Jordan 5 series.

Next up, A Ma Maniere will dig back into their consistent color palette to provide a new, yet familiar take on another Air Jordan 4 silhouette. The upcoming colorway, titled “Dark Mocha” builds upon a recent popular trend we've seen within Air Jordan.

A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 4 “Dark Mocha”

Known for their sophisticated color palette and use of Earth tones within their brand, the new A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 4 collaboration will come in a monochromatic ensemble utilizing Dark Mocha/Bronze Eclipse-Black-Violet Ore. The shoes will be mostly done head-to-toe in the Dark Mocha color across a smooth nubuck suede. The shoes will be contrasted by a black midsole and Violet Ore accents throughout the technical aspects, giving these an extremely balanced and clean look.

Finer details include the A Ma Maniere logo across the tongue tab, along with their special pin on the ankle collar they've included in previous releases. A Ma Maniere prides themselves on quality above all else, so we can expect the same from these sneakers in their premium feel with use of quality materials.

The A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 4 “Dark Mocha” is set to release during the Holiday 2025 season for an expected retail tag of $210. The shoes will drop via Nike SNKRS app and will see a public release through A Ma Maniere retail locations as well as their website. With previous releasing becoming extremely hard to acquire and hyped on the aftermarket, we can expect the same from this upcoming drop.

