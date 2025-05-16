We've got the Denver Nuggets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Game 7 Results according to NBA 2K25 to see who the game predicts will win. The series is currently tied 3-3, with Denver winning the most recent matchup. The series returns to Oklahoma City, where one team will inevitably win this series and advance to the Conference Finals. For now, we're just interested in seeing who NBA 2K thinks will win. Without further ado, let's dive right in!

Denver Nuggets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Game 7 Results According To NBA 2K25

According to our NBA 2K25 simulation, the Denver Nuggets will defeat the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 7 111-104. Denver lost control of a 10-point lead halfway through the game, but managed to take it once again as they kept the Thunder at Bay. OKC played catch up, successfully tying the game but never taking a big lead. And because of that, it's going to be the Nuggets who advance to the Conference Finals (according to NBA 2K).

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL DEN 31 26 24 30 111 OKC 25 25 30 24 104

Jamal Murrray led the Nuggets with 39 points in the win. Additionally, he earned nine rebounds, seven assists, and one steal. Nikola Jokic also played phenomenally, scoring 31 points while earning 18 rebounds, three assists, and a block. Overall, the Nuggets relied on their two best players to get the job done, and it paid off.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 40 points while also earning eight rebounds, three assists, and two steals. Jalen Williams added another 29 points to the board, along with five rebounds and three assists. However, nobody else on the team posted more than 12 points, and nobody earned even 10 rebounds.

Additionally, check out some of game stats:

Nuggets STAT Thunder 40/89 (45%) Field Goals 38/80 (48%) 10/27 (37%) Three Pointers 8/22 (36%) 21/27 (78%) Free Throws 20/23 (87%) 22 Offensive Rebounds 12 33 Defensive Rebounds 33 5 Steals 7 2 Blocks 3 10 (12) Turnovers (Points Off) 11 (10) 13 Team Fouls 16

12 Biggest Lead 6 25:29 Time of Possession 22:30

With the win, the Nuggets advance to Conference Finals, where they will play against the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Wolves managed to beat the Lakers and the Warriors in five games each, but the Nuggets beat the #1 team in the conference. Denver definitely has a good shot of making it to the Finals again. But they'll have to get past Anthony Edwards and company first.

Meanwhile, the Thunder's season comes to an end. Despite the MVP-Quality play we've seen from SGA, the Thunder fell just short of advancing to the Conference Finals. Despite their talented roster, the team was unable to make it to the next round, and now head for offseason. We'll see if they pull off any crazy moves this offseason in an effort to build a better team.

That wraps up our Denver Nuggets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Game 7 results according to NBA 2K25. We hope you enjoyed our simulation. These sims also provide a way for us to improve these predictions by experimenting with CPU sliders. We still want to improve a few things, but there's also only so much we can control. That said, we hope to create more accurate sims in the future!

