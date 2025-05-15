Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan turned in spectacular performances in every opposing arena he visited, but there was something special about “His Airness” playing at the mecca, Madison Square Garden. With his famous “double nickel” 55-point game in 1995, Jordan even captured the hearts of New York fans with his undeniable greatness. This Summer, NY-based Awake NY will release another collaboration in the shape of the iconic Air Jordan 5.

Awake NY was launched in 2012 as a brand fully encapsulating the spirit and culture of New York City. In the past, the Manhattan-based retailer has partnered with Jordan for the Nike Jordan Air Ship series, but they recently took their first dive into the classic Air Jordan numbered line.

Previously teasing an “Arctic Pink” iteration, Awake NY will build upon their recently success with the Jordan 5 in releasing a new “Racer Blue” colorway to going complete the two-shoe pack. Both releases are slated for the summer with new colorways possibly still yet to be announced.

Awake NY x Air Jordan 5 “Racer Blue”

FIRST LOOK: Awake NY x Air Jordan 5 "Racer Blue"

Awake NY x Nike Air Jordan 5 • $210 dollars Pink – August 16th
Black – August 30th

The shoes will come in two colorways of “Arctic Pink” and “Racer Blue” with respective release dates of August 16 and August 30, 2025. We see the Arctic Pink pair with a striking matted pink upper outlined by red accents throughout. The Racer Blue pair is primarily black with blue trim throughout, while both sport their classic 3m silver reflective tongue.

Some key details include the “NY” stitching along the right heel and the classic Jordan “23” stitched into the left. Both pairs feature an Awake NY logo over the Jordan Jumpman logo on the tongues, based in classic icy blue soles. The defining characteristic is the typical webbed side panel formed into the shape of the Awake NY “A” logo. All in all, this collaboration is certainly unique and should be a hit with the locals in New York City.

The two-shoe pack will release in August 2025 with each shoe carrying a retail tag of $210. Expect a public release at the Awake NY flagship store in Manhattan, NY along with a very limited run on Nike SNKRS app.