For the first time in his career, Giannis Antetokounmpo is open to a trade away from the Milwaukee Bucks. The Bucks lost in the first round of the NBA playoffs for the third straight year. Along the way, Damian Lillard tore his Achilles tendon.

Milwaukee's championship window is seemingly closed, so the Bucks would be smart to start a rebuild, and their star player would be okay pursuing a championship elsewhere. But would that include Chicago?

The NBA is at its best when the Chicago Bulls are relevant, and the Bulls are relevant when they have a superstar. The team won six championships when Michael Jordan, the greatest player in NBA history, was leading the way. They had a revival when Derrick Rose was an MVP-caliber player on the squad.

Right now, the roster is filled with role players, and the team missed the playoffs because of it. They have the assets to trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo, and the two-time MVP would help get the team back on track.

Bulls trade proposal for Giannis Antetokounmpo

Bulls receive: Giannis Antetokounmpo

Bucks receive: Zach Collins, Lonzo Ball, Jevon Carter, Jalen Smith, Julian Phillips, 2026 first-round pick (via Portland), 2026 first-round pick, 2028 first-round pick, 2030 first-round pick

The Bucks should request a huge haul of draft picks in return for Antetokounmpo. The Bulls have that to offer, and they give up four first-rounders for their next star in this trade offer.

The San Antonio Spurs and Houston Rockets are the main teams that have been linked to Antetokounmpo. And they also have plenty to offer via trade. However, if Antetokounmpo joined those teams, they'd become automatic title contenders. The Bucks might not want to turn another team into a powerhouse, which is why a deal with Chicago could make sense.

Antetokounmpo is arguably the best player in Bucks history, so trading him won't be easy. It is time to hit the reset button in Milwaukee, though. The nine-time All-Star is on the wrong side of 30 years old, and while he hasn't shown any signs of slowing down, his best days might be coming to a close soon.

Why should the Bulls trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo?

Even though Antetokounmpo is 30 years old, he is still a physical freak, so he can keep chugging along strong for years to come. The Bulls need a star, and they have multiple holes on their roster.

Antetokounmpo has the skill set to fill a lot of those holes. The former Defensive Player of the Year can guard inside or out. He can overmatch wing players on the perimeter, but he can also deter shots in the paint.

On offense, Antetokounmpo is good for close to 30 points per game every single season. While he doesn't shoot the 3-ball very often, he is next to impossible to stop when he gets close to the rim. Antetokounmpo is one of the rare true two-way stars in the NBA.

In this scenario, the Bulls are trading away a lot of draft capital, which is a risky proposition for a team that doesn't have a clear path to contention yet. They are able to make the move without sacrificing much from their rotation, though.

Chicago actually won 13 of their final 18 games before the Play-in Tournament last season. So perhaps there is hope that this team can compete sooner rather than later. If there is a piece that can get them over the hump, it is certainly Antetokounmpo.

The Great Freak has actually become underrated over the years. While Nikola Jokic and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander are often discussed more than Antetokounmpo, the Bucks star has finished top four in MVP voting in every season since 2018-19. Antetokounmpo would fit well with the current Bulls roster.

Nikola Vucevic is a shooting big man comparable to Brook Lopez, whom Antetokounmpo has found so much success with in Milwaukee. Matas Buzelis is an exciting young player with tons of potential. And Coby White and Kevin Huerter would surround their new star with the shooting that he requires from teammates.

However, Illinois has a state income tax, which Antetokounmpo desires to get away from. The 2013 draftee also would like to play for a contender. And the Bulls aren't exactly an upgrade over the Bucks. Milwaukee will likely do right by their star, and they still want to get the biggest trade package imaginable. Because of that, a trade to one of the teams in Texas seems more likely.