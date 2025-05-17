The Denver Nuggets are getting ready for their second consecutive Game 7. After beating the Los Angeles Clippers in front of the home crowd in Denver in the first round, Nikola Jokic and company will now have to get it done on the road against the Oklahoma City Thunder. However, Kendrick Perkins dropped an insane Nikola Jokic take that has fans up in arms with more than 36 hours to go before the game.

Perkins said on NBA Countdown before Game 6 of the series between the New York Knicks and the Boston Celtics that Jokic wouldn't want to test him in a Game 7.

Kendrick Perkins on defending Jokic "Jokic wouldn't have wanted this smoke." pic.twitter.com/pTSU3orXME — n i k o l a e s t h e t i c (@nikolaesthetic) May 16, 2025 Expand Tweet

“Jokic wouldn't have wanted this smoke,” Perkins said. “Kobe [Bryant] said I was the best post defender in the league.”

After doing a double-take on what Perkins said, Nuggets fans immediately took to the comments to express just how ridiculous that take is.

Perkins wasn't a bad defender in his day, but just about nobody has been a match for Jokic during his career, and especially in a Game 7. During his career, the Nuggets star is averaging 24.3 points, 15.5 rebounds and 7.3 assists per game across six Game 7s and has a 4-2 record in those games.

Those stats include a very quiet Game 7 against the Clippers in the first round where the three-time MVP didn't play as many minutes as usual in a blowout.

While Jokic has struggled at times in this series against an elite Thunder defense, but he has really come on and had two of his best games of the playoffs during the last two games. After putting up 44 points and 15 rebounds in a Game 5 loss in Oklahoma City, Jokic scored 29 points while adding 14 rebounds and eight assists in a win in Game 6.

The Thunder will need to find a way to slow Jokic down in order to survive in Game 7 and keep their historic season going, but that will be easier said than done. If the big man is able to take over again, it could be just enough to send the Nuggets through to the next round.