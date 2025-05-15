We've got the Boston Celtics vs. New York Knicks Game 6 Results according to NBA 2K25 to see who the game predicts will win. The Knicks currently have a 3-2 lead in the series, and are just one win away from advancing to the next round. The Celtics, meanwhile, are holding on for dear life, hoping to tie the series up for Game 7. For now, we're just interested in seeing who NBA 2K thinks will win. Without further ado, let's dive right in!

Boston Celtics vs. New York Knicks Game 6 Results According To NBA 2K25

According to our NBA 2K25 simulation, the Boston Celtics will defeat the New York Knicks in Game 6 104-96. Both teams fought back and forth for the lead, but the Celtics managed to pull through in the end and take a solid lead. The Knicks failed to come back, getting outscored in both quarters of the second half. Because of that, the series is now tied up.

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL BOS 29 21 25 29 104 NY 25 26 21 24 96

Derrick White led the Celtics with 28 points while also earning nine rebounds, seven assists, and one steal. Jrue Holiday added another 22 points, along with 4 rebounds, two steals, and two assists. Overall, Boston played well throughout the game, either keeping it close or maintaining the lead.

Mikal Bridges led the Knicks with 32 points while also earning four rebounds, two assists, two steals, and one block. Jalen Brunson scored 21 points while earning five rebounds and three assists. Karl-Anthony Towns earned 16 rebounds along with four assists, two steals, and one block to support his 14 points. Unfortunately, none of these numbers matter for the Knicks in this losing effort.

Additionally, check out some of game stats:

Celtics STAT Knicks 40/85 (47%) Field Goals 37/91 (41%) 14/33 (42%) Three Pointers 12/33 (36%) 10/13 (77%) Free Throws 10/12 (83%) 4 Offensive Rebounds 12 44 Defensive Rebounds 44 8 Steals 6 6 Blocks 3 8 (8) Turnovers (Points Off) 9 (9) 8 Team Fouls 8

8 Biggest Lead 4 23:38 Time of Possession 24:20

With the win, the Celtics managed to tie the series up. Furthermore, they get to head back home for Game 7 with hopes of advancing to the Conference Finals. Even without Jayson Tatum, the Celtics' deep and talented roster still makes them one of the best teams in the league. But it all comes down to one last game at home. We'll see if Boston can pull off an insane comeback in this series.

Meanwhile, the Knicks lose yet another opportunity to end the series early. Ideally, they wanted to end this series in Game 5 so they have more time to prep for the Pacers. But now, with the series tied again, anybody can advance to the Conference Finals. Will New York really allow such a comeback? We'll find out it Game 7.

That wraps up our Celtics vs. Knicks Game 6 results according to NBA 2K25. We hope you enjoyed our simulation. These sims also provide a way for us to improve these predictions by experimenting with CPU sliders. We still want to improve a few things, but we're getting more satisfied with each sim. We hope to create more accurate sims in the future!

If you want more NBA 2K content, try redeeming the latest locker codes. Furthermore, there's still plenty of rewards to earn in MyTEAM and MyCAREER via Season 6. Additionally, always stay tuned for new episodes of 2KTV to earn some VC.

Lastly for more gaming and NBA news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.