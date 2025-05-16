NBA 2K25 Season 7 arrived this week, with new MyTEAM and MyCAREER rewards for all players to potentially earn. A brand new season also means a brand new Pro Pass, which players can buy it to unlock even more content. Overall, the game features 80 total free rewards, 40 for MyCAREER, and 40 for MyTEAM. Therefore, we listed all rewards (including the Pro Pass) below.

NBA 2K25 Season 7 – All MyCAREER & MyTEAM Rewards

The following NBA 2K25 MyTEAM and MyCAREER Season 7 rewards are for New-Gen Platforms – PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC.

LEVEL MyCAREER MyTEAM Premium Pass 1 Season 7 Tee Pink Diamond Donovan Mitchell ‘Musubi Man' Teammote 2 Skyline MyCOURT Mural 2 Ascension Picks 2,500 VC . 3 Cat Player Indicator 120 Min 2XP Coin Blue Checkered Jean Shorts . 4 30 Min 2XP Coin Season 7 Ball & Uniforms 95+ OVR Premium Option Pack (Pick 2) 5 Black, Red, and Yellow Ball Trail 95+ OVR Premium Option Pack 2,500 VC 6 Banners – Tim Duncan & Jimmy Butler 3 Ascension Picks Clown Facepaint 7 Exploding Ball Green Release Exploding Ball Green Release MyTEAM 60 Min 2XP Coins (4x) 8 Tier 3 Boosted Accessory (5% REP Bonus) 5,000 MT 2,500 VC 9 Money Symbol Player Indicator Cat Player & Money Symbol Indicators ‘Harry The Hawk' – Atlanta Hawks Mascot

10 Tier 2 ‘Synergy' Badge Perk Galaxy Opal John SStarks 10 Ascension Picks . 11 Emotes Package #1 Bronze Badge Option Pack (Pick 5) 2,500 VC . 12 Pink Eyes 4 Ascension Picks Camo Bonnet . 13 60 Min 2XP Coin 97+ OVR Premium Option Pack (Pick 2) 14 Dune Buggy 60 Min 2XP Coin 2,500 VC . 15 Tier 2 ‘Max + 1' Badge Perk 97+ OVR Premium Option Pack MyCAREER 30 Min 2XP Coins (6x) 16 ‘Danca Danca' Teammote Silver Badge Option Pack (Pick 5) Hall of Fame Badge Option Pack (Pick 5) 17 60x Skill Boosts (10 Games) 5,000 MT 2,500 VC . 18 Diamond MyCOURT Mural Dark Matter Jalen Brunson & Josh Hart Dynamic Duo Blue City Skyline Jeans . 19 Tier 2 Boosted Accessory (10% REP Bonus) 5 Ascension Picks Galaxy Opal Coach Mike D'Antoni

20 ‘Chuck The Condor' – Los Angeles Clippers Mascot Dark Matter Amar'e Stoudemire 2,500 VC . 21 REP Boosted REC Headband Tie (15% REP Bonus) Gold Badge Option Pack (Pick 5) 60x Skill Boosts (10 Games) . 22 Emotes Package #2 60 Min 2XP Coin MyTEAM 60 Min 2XP Coins (4x) . 23 Multicolored Hair style Deluxe Pack Door Game 2,500 VC . 24 Banners – Kevin Durant & Damian Lillard 6 Ascension Picks 45x Gatorade Boosts (15 Games) . 25 Tier 1 ‘Synergy' Badge Perk 99+ OVR Premium Option Pack 99+ ORVR Premium Option Pack (Pick 2) . 26 Emotes Package #3 5,000 MT 2,500 VC . 27 30x Gatorade Boosts (10 Games) 7 Ascension Picks MyCAREER 60 Min 2XP Coins (6x) . 28 60 Min 2XP Coin Diamond Shoe Variety Pack (Pick 5) Legend Badge Option Pack (Pick 3) . 29 Banners – Kyrie Irving & Paul George 120 Min 2XP Coin 2,500 VC .

30 Tier 2 ‘Max + 1' Badge Perk 100 OVR Willis Reed ‘Bango the Buck' – Milwaukee Bucks Mascot 31 30x Gatorade Boosts (10 Games) Deluxe Pack Door Game 10 Ascension Picks 32 ‘Time' Teammote Hall of Fame Badge Option Pack (Pick 3) 5,000 VC 33 Badge Elevator: Instant +3 Level Boost 10,000 MT 30x Skill Boost 34 Banners – Jaren Jackson Jr. & Ja Morant 8 Ascension Picks 25,000 MT 35 Tier 1 Boosted Accessory (%15 REP Bonus) Hall of Fame Badge Option Pack (Pick 5) 5,000 VC 36 Wilson X NBA City Basketball 10 Ascension Picks 10 OVR MyTEAM Heroes Tee 37 120 Min 2XP Coin 99+ OVR Premium Option Pack 100 OVR Premium Pack 38 Sun Hat Legend Badge 10,000 VC 39 Blue & Black Emissive Outfit 10,000 MT Orange & Black Emissive Outfit

40 +1 Cap Breaker Invincible Paul George Pro Pass Invincible Paul George .

Overall, that includes all rewards for NBA 2K25 Season 7 for both MyTEAM and MyCAREER. To level up your Season Pass, play game MyTEAM or MyCAREER games to earn progress for both paths. If you're new to the series, 2K25 uses a shared-progression system where you earn rewards on both tracks, even if you only prefer to play one of these modes. Furthermore, use Double XP coins to level up faster whenever possible. We wish you all the best of luck in earning all the rewards before the season ends.

Additionally, check out the patch notes for the NBA 2K25 Season 7 update. Overall, expect tons of new content throughout the season as we get closer to the NBA Finals. We hope you enjoy Season 7 while it lasts!

