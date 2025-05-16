NBA 2K25 Season 7 arrived this week, with new MyTEAM and MyCAREER rewards for all players to potentially earn. A brand new season also means a brand new Pro Pass, which players can buy it to unlock even more content. Overall, the game features 80 total free rewards, 40 for MyCAREER, and 40 for MyTEAM. Therefore, we listed all rewards (including the Pro Pass) below.

NBA 2K25 Season 7 – All MyCAREER & MyTEAM Rewards

The following NBA 2K25 MyTEAM and MyCAREER Season 7 rewards are for New-Gen Platforms – PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC.

LEVELMyCAREERMyTEAMPremium Pass
1Season 7 TeePink Diamond Donovan Mitchell‘Musubi Man' Teammote
2Skyline MyCOURT Mural2 Ascension Picks2,500 VC.
3Cat Player Indicator120 Min 2XP CoinBlue Checkered Jean Shorts.
430 Min 2XP CoinSeason 7 Ball & Uniforms95+ OVR Premium Option Pack (Pick 2)
5Black, Red, and Yellow Ball Trail95+ OVR Premium Option Pack2,500 VC
6Banners – Tim Duncan & Jimmy Butler3 Ascension PicksClown Facepaint
7Exploding Ball Green ReleaseExploding Ball Green ReleaseMyTEAM 60 Min 2XP Coins (4x)
8Tier 3 Boosted Accessory (5% REP Bonus)5,000 MT2,500 VC
9Money Symbol Player IndicatorCat Player & Money Symbol Indicators‘Harry The Hawk' – Atlanta Hawks Mascot
10Tier 2 ‘Synergy' Badge PerkGalaxy Opal John SStarks10 Ascension Picks.
11Emotes Package #1Bronze Badge Option Pack (Pick 5)2,500 VC.
12Pink Eyes4 Ascension PicksCamo Bonnet.
1360 Min 2XP Coin97+ OVR Premium Option Pack (Pick 2)
14Dune Buggy60 Min 2XP Coin2,500 VC.
15Tier 2 ‘Max + 1' Badge Perk97+ OVR Premium Option PackMyCAREER 30 Min 2XP Coins (6x)
16‘Danca Danca' TeammoteSilver Badge Option Pack (Pick 5)Hall of Fame Badge Option Pack (Pick 5)
1760x Skill Boosts (10 Games)5,000 MT2,500 VC.
18Diamond MyCOURT MuralDark Matter Jalen Brunson & Josh Hart Dynamic DuoBlue City Skyline Jeans.
19Tier 2 Boosted Accessory (10% REP Bonus)5 Ascension PicksGalaxy Opal Coach Mike D'Antoni
20‘Chuck The Condor' – Los Angeles Clippers MascotDark Matter Amar'e Stoudemire2,500 VC.
21REP Boosted REC Headband Tie (15% REP Bonus)Gold Badge Option Pack (Pick 5)60x Skill Boosts (10 Games).
22Emotes Package #260 Min 2XP CoinMyTEAM 60 Min 2XP Coins (4x).
23Multicolored Hair styleDeluxe Pack Door Game2,500 VC.
24Banners – Kevin Durant & Damian Lillard6 Ascension Picks45x Gatorade Boosts (15 Games).
25Tier 1 ‘Synergy' Badge Perk99+ OVR Premium Option Pack99+ ORVR Premium Option Pack (Pick 2).
26Emotes Package #35,000 MT2,500 VC.
2730x Gatorade Boosts (10 Games)7 Ascension PicksMyCAREER 60 Min 2XP Coins (6x).
2860 Min 2XP CoinDiamond Shoe Variety Pack (Pick 5)Legend Badge Option Pack (Pick 3).
29Banners – Kyrie Irving & Paul George120 Min 2XP Coin2,500 VC.
30Tier 2 ‘Max + 1' Badge Perk100 OVR Willis Reed‘Bango the Buck' – Milwaukee Bucks Mascot
3130x Gatorade Boosts (10 Games)Deluxe Pack Door Game10 Ascension Picks
32‘Time' TeammoteHall of Fame Badge Option Pack (Pick 3)5,000 VC
33Badge Elevator: Instant +3 Level Boost10,000 MT30x Skill Boost
34Banners – Jaren Jackson Jr. & Ja Morant8 Ascension Picks25,000 MT
35Tier 1 Boosted Accessory (%15 REP Bonus)Hall of Fame Badge Option Pack (Pick 5)5,000 VC
36Wilson X NBA City Basketball10 Ascension Picks10 OVR MyTEAM Heroes Tee
37120 Min 2XP Coin99+ OVR Premium Option Pack100 OVR Premium Pack
38Sun HatLegend Badge10,000 VC
39Blue & Black Emissive Outfit10,000 MTOrange & Black Emissive Outfit
40+1 Cap BreakerInvincible Paul GeorgePro Pass Invincible Paul George.

Overall, that includes all rewards for NBA 2K25 Season 7 for both MyTEAM and MyCAREER. To level up your Season Pass, play game MyTEAM or MyCAREER games to earn progress for both paths. If you're new to the series, 2K25 uses a shared-progression system where you earn rewards on both tracks, even if you only prefer to play one of these modes. Furthermore, use Double XP coins to level up faster whenever possible. We wish you all the best of luck in earning all the rewards before the season ends.

Additionally, check out the patch notes for the NBA 2K25 Season 7 update. Overall, expect tons of new content throughout the season as we get closer to the NBA Finals. We hope you enjoy Season 7 while it lasts!

Lastly, for more gaming and NBA news, visit ClutchPoints.