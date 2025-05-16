NBA 2K25 Season 7 arrived this week, with new MyTEAM and MyCAREER rewards for all players to potentially earn. A brand new season also means a brand new Pro Pass, which players can buy it to unlock even more content. Overall, the game features 80 total free rewards, 40 for MyCAREER, and 40 for MyTEAM. Therefore, we listed all rewards (including the Pro Pass) below.
NBA 2K25 Season 7 – All MyCAREER & MyTEAM Rewards
The following NBA 2K25 MyTEAM and MyCAREER Season 7 rewards are for New-Gen Platforms – PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC.
|LEVEL
|MyCAREER
|MyTEAM
|Premium Pass
|1
|Season 7 Tee
|Pink Diamond Donovan Mitchell
|‘Musubi Man' Teammote
|2
|Skyline MyCOURT Mural
|2 Ascension Picks
|2,500 VC.
|3
|Cat Player Indicator
|120 Min 2XP Coin
|Blue Checkered Jean Shorts.
|4
|30 Min 2XP Coin
|Season 7 Ball & Uniforms
|95+ OVR Premium Option Pack (Pick 2)
|5
|Black, Red, and Yellow Ball Trail
|95+ OVR Premium Option Pack
|2,500 VC
|6
|Banners – Tim Duncan & Jimmy Butler
|3 Ascension Picks
|Clown Facepaint
|7
|Exploding Ball Green Release
|Exploding Ball Green Release
|MyTEAM 60 Min 2XP Coins (4x)
|8
|Tier 3 Boosted Accessory (5% REP Bonus)
|5,000 MT
|2,500 VC
|9
|Money Symbol Player Indicator
|Cat Player & Money Symbol Indicators
|‘Harry The Hawk' – Atlanta Hawks Mascot
|10
|Tier 2 ‘Synergy' Badge Perk
|Galaxy Opal John SStarks
|10 Ascension Picks.
|11
|Emotes Package #1
|Bronze Badge Option Pack (Pick 5)
|2,500 VC.
|12
|Pink Eyes
|4 Ascension Picks
|Camo Bonnet.
|13
|60 Min 2XP Coin
|97+ OVR Premium Option Pack (Pick 2)
|14
|Dune Buggy
|60 Min 2XP Coin
|2,500 VC.
|15
|Tier 2 ‘Max + 1' Badge Perk
|97+ OVR Premium Option Pack
|MyCAREER 30 Min 2XP Coins (6x)
|16
|‘Danca Danca' Teammote
|Silver Badge Option Pack (Pick 5)
|Hall of Fame Badge Option Pack (Pick 5)
|17
|60x Skill Boosts (10 Games)
|5,000 MT
|2,500 VC.
|18
|Diamond MyCOURT Mural
|Dark Matter Jalen Brunson & Josh Hart Dynamic Duo
|Blue City Skyline Jeans.
|19
|Tier 2 Boosted Accessory (10% REP Bonus)
|5 Ascension Picks
|Galaxy Opal Coach Mike D'Antoni
|20
|‘Chuck The Condor' – Los Angeles Clippers Mascot
|Dark Matter Amar'e Stoudemire
|2,500 VC.
|21
|REP Boosted REC Headband Tie (15% REP Bonus)
|Gold Badge Option Pack (Pick 5)
|60x Skill Boosts (10 Games).
|22
|Emotes Package #2
|60 Min 2XP Coin
|MyTEAM 60 Min 2XP Coins (4x).
|23
|Multicolored Hair style
|Deluxe Pack Door Game
|2,500 VC.
|24
|Banners – Kevin Durant & Damian Lillard
|6 Ascension Picks
|45x Gatorade Boosts (15 Games).
|25
|Tier 1 ‘Synergy' Badge Perk
|99+ OVR Premium Option Pack
|99+ ORVR Premium Option Pack (Pick 2).
|26
|Emotes Package #3
|5,000 MT
|2,500 VC.
|27
|30x Gatorade Boosts (10 Games)
|7 Ascension Picks
|MyCAREER 60 Min 2XP Coins (6x).
|28
|60 Min 2XP Coin
|Diamond Shoe Variety Pack (Pick 5)
|Legend Badge Option Pack (Pick 3).
|29
|Banners – Kyrie Irving & Paul George
|120 Min 2XP Coin
|2,500 VC.
|30
|Tier 2 ‘Max + 1' Badge Perk
|100 OVR Willis Reed
|‘Bango the Buck' – Milwaukee Bucks Mascot
|31
|30x Gatorade Boosts (10 Games)
|Deluxe Pack Door Game
|10 Ascension Picks
|32
|‘Time' Teammote
|Hall of Fame Badge Option Pack (Pick 3)
|5,000 VC
|33
|Badge Elevator: Instant +3 Level Boost
|10,000 MT
|30x Skill Boost
|34
|Banners – Jaren Jackson Jr. & Ja Morant
|8 Ascension Picks
|25,000 MT
|35
|Tier 1 Boosted Accessory (%15 REP Bonus)
|Hall of Fame Badge Option Pack (Pick 5)
|5,000 VC
|36
|Wilson X NBA City Basketball
|10 Ascension Picks
|10 OVR MyTEAM Heroes Tee
|37
|120 Min 2XP Coin
|99+ OVR Premium Option Pack
|100 OVR Premium Pack
|38
|Sun Hat
|Legend Badge
|10,000 VC
|39
|Blue & Black Emissive Outfit
|10,000 MT
|Orange & Black Emissive Outfit
|40
|+1 Cap Breaker
|Invincible Paul George
|Pro Pass Invincible Paul George.
Overall, that includes all rewards for NBA 2K25 Season 7 for both MyTEAM and MyCAREER. To level up your Season Pass, play game MyTEAM or MyCAREER games to earn progress for both paths. If you're new to the series, 2K25 uses a shared-progression system where you earn rewards on both tracks, even if you only prefer to play one of these modes. Furthermore, use Double XP coins to level up faster whenever possible. We wish you all the best of luck in earning all the rewards before the season ends.
Additionally, check out the patch notes for the NBA 2K25 Season 7 update. Overall, expect tons of new content throughout the season as we get closer to the NBA Finals. We hope you enjoy Season 7 while it lasts!
