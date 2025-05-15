The worlds of tennis and fashion often have their crossovers as professional players are some of the best-dressed athletes in all of sports. With their fully-sponsored gear from major brands like Nike, New Balance, Uniqlo, to their all-white ensembles at Wimbledon, we also can't forget about the Rolex sponsorship and commemorative watches they hand out to winners of major tournaments. Just recently, American star and Olympian Coco Gauff debuted her newest collection from sponsor New Balance and collaborators Miu Miu.

Coco Gauff signed with New Balance in 2018 when she was just 14 years old in a historic deal for the brand. In 2022, she inked a multi-year extension and has been the biggest face for their tennis line, consistently wearing their best apparel when competing on the international stage. Winning 10 total singles titles and her most recent US Open major in 2023, she'll be hoping to impress at the upcoming French Open.

Miu Miu (subsidiary of Prada) has recently been one of the most popular luxury designer brands for women over the last few years, tailoring their collections to the times and keeping things fresh with new collaborations. They've worked with New Balance in the past on a number of footwear models, but this will be their first venture into the world of professional tennis.

Coco Guaff x New Balance x Miu Miu

.@CocoGauff debuts her first @newbalance X Miu Miu on-court look in Rome. The outfit features navy and white color blocking creating a sense of refined athleticism.

#MiuMiu#NewBalancexMiuMiu The New Balance x Miu Miu with Coco Gauff collection will be available for purchase… pic.twitter.com/3WMKkXIpje — Miu Miu (@MIUMIUofficial) May 9, 2025 Expand Tweet

Coco Gauff debuted the lifestyle tennis collection through the Miu Miu site in a lookbook that included various performance tops, skirts, headbands, and socks, along with lifestyle tracksuits and yet another footwear release. Two shoes were featured in black and silver building upon their previous releases, while Gauff gets her own performance New Balance Coco CB2 sneakers done in a sleek grey and green.

Per Miu Miu: The New Balance X Miu Miu with Coco Gauff collection will be available for purchase from September 10th and for a limited period in selected Miu Miu stores worldwide and on miumiu.com. On that same day, Coco will be the guest of a Miu Miu Select event that will take place in Miu Miu New York 57th St. store in New York: on this occasion the collaboration will be shown alongside her choice of perfect pieces from the Miu Miu Fall/Winter 2025 runway collection.

