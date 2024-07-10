The Epic Games Store has announced that starting July 11, the highly praised game Floppy Knights will be available for free. This decision follows the mixed reception of the previous free game, The Falconeer: Standard Edition, which combined unique aerial combat and exploration elements.

Floppy Knights, a turn-based tactics card game, was first released in 2022 and has since earned an impressive OpenCritic rating of 85. Its combination of strategic gameplay, challenging combat mechanics, and a witty narrative has attracted significant acclaim, distinguishing it among enthusiasts of the genre.

Floppy Knights' Free Release Promises Rich Gaming Experience

As part of its ongoing promotion, the Epic Games Store offers a new game to its users at no cost every Thursday at 10 AM CT, adding substantially to the variety and richness of the gaming experiences it provides. These weekly releases are eagerly anticipated by the gaming community, and the inclusion of Floppy Knights is expected to garner considerable attention.

The game is particularly noted for its strategic depth, which is seamlessly integrated with an engaging story, making it accessible even to those who are new to turn-based tactics games. Once claimed, the game remains a permanent addition to the user's Epic Games Store library, ensuring that players can enjoy it indefinitely.

Floppy Knights stands out not just for its gameplay but also for its artistic design and character development, features that have been highlighted as part of its broad appeal. The game's premise involves young Phoebe and her robot-arm creation Carlton, who lead a band of knights on various adventures. This creative approach to character and story integration has been praised for enhancing the overall gaming experience.

As gamers look forward to July 11, they can anticipate not only a free game but also the opportunity to delve into a richly crafted world that challenges both strategic thinking and tactical planning. This offering from Epic Games Store continues to emphasize the platform's commitment to providing diverse and high-quality games to its growing user base.

Epic Games Store Full List Of Free Games For July, 2024

The Falconeer: Standard Edition (Now – July 11)

Floppy Knights (July 11 – July 18)

Epic Games Store Bolsters User Engagement With Diverse Free Releases

In addition to enriching its library, Epic Games uses these weekly free releases to attract new users and keep existing ones engaged, a strategy that has proven effective in the highly competitive digital distribution market. With each free game, Epic Games not only boosts its platform’s traffic but also allows players to explore genres and titles they might not otherwise consider.

This approach not only benefits players but also developers, who gain a broader audience for their games. Floppy Knights developer Rose City Games is likely to see an increase in exposure and interest in their other titles as a result of this promotion.

Looking forward, Epic Games Store users have more to anticipate. The platform is known for its surprises and the wide range of genres it covers in its free game offerings. Whether upcoming titles will continue to focus on niche genres like turn-based tactics or expand into other areas remains to be seen, but the commitment to diversity and quality seems steadfast.

For now, gamers can mark their calendars for July 11, when Floppy Knights becomes the latest gem available for free on the Epic Games Store. Whether you are a seasoned gamer or a newcomer eager to try something different, this release promises to provide both a challenge and a substantial dose of entertainment.

For more gaming news, visit ClutchPoints Gaming