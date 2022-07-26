John Cena in Fortnite: How to get Epic SummerSlam John Cena

Epic SummerSlam John Cena is now a skin on Fortnite. Here’s how you can play as John Cena on Fortnite.

The Epic SummerSlam collaboration between Epic Games and WWE is well underway, and for Fortnite, we’re getting the sixteen-time World Champion John Cena as a new Fortnite Skin. The Epic SummerSlam John Cena Outfit will be available in the Item Shop starting July 28 at 8 PM ET and will be coming in two styles: the well-dressed Entrance Gear and the ready-to-rumble Ring Gear. Both styles come with John Cena’s iconic baseball cap in yellow and green, and wrist bands and armbands in yellow and green as well.

Live fast, fight hard, no regrets! John Cena will be making his debut in the Item Shop on July 28 at 8PM ET. Until then, check out our blog to see everything that will be available in his set. 🔗: https://t.co/FRalWzz93L pic.twitter.com/oLtSKEtrro — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) July 26, 2022

And no, before you ask, you can actually see the John Cena outfit, unlike the actual professional sports entertainer. This outfit would have been too overpowered if it were closer to the real thing. Instead, the Epic SummerSlam John Cena Outfit will have a Five Digit Slapper Pickaxe and U Can’t C Me Emote. To top it all off, the bundle also has a WWE Championship Title Back Bling! These accessories come in the bundle, while the Back Bling itself comes with the Outfit.

The Epic SummerSlam John Cena Outfit is just part of a larger collaboration between Epic Games and WWE. Dubbed the ‘Epic SummerSlam’ event, iconic WWE wrestlers appear in different forms in Fortnite, Fall Guys, and Rocket League, all in cool-looking cosmetics that WWE fans would surely enjoy.

Meanwhile, WWE’s SummerSlam is coming this weekend July 30, 2022, at the Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. In the Main Event, Roman Reigns will be defending his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Brock Lesnar in a Last Man Standing Match. Other championship matches include Bobby Lashley defending the WWE United States Championship against Theory, The Usos defending their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship against The Street Profits, Liv Morgan defending the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship against Ronda Rousey, and Bianca Belair defending the WWE Raw Women’s Championship against Becky Lynch.