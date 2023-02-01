Eri Minami is the Temperance Social Link in Persona 4 Golden. The guide ahead has the Social Link dialogue answers, schedule, and more.

Beware for slight spoilers!

Eri Minami Social Link

The Eri Social Link can be started as early as May 2nd by applying as an assistant at the day care center.

Maxing her Social Link will get the protagonist a Clover Bookmark, unlocking the fusion of Vishnu.

Eri Minami Availability

Eri is available during the day on Mondays, Fridays, and Saturdays. She can be found when working by taking the bus in the Central Shopping District.

Eri Minami Dialogue Answers Guide

The points below assume you have a Persona of the Temperance Arcana.

Rank 1

“I’ve been sitting here all this time…” Is something on your mind? 0 Are you feeling sick? 0

“My husband is away, so… Heh… It’s just the two of us, alone together in a dark house.” That sounds tough. 0 Yuuta’s a good kid. 0 Just give it some time. 0



Rank 2

“…Do you like children?” I hate kids. +3 Yeah, I like kids. 0 I’m on the fence. +2

“I don’t hate him, but…” Do you like him? 0 You have problems with him? 0



Rank 3

“I guess he wants to see his father.” Probably. +2 I don’t know. +2

*sigh* “He’s so inconsiderate…” Do you love Yuuta? 0 Do you love your husband? 0



Rank 4

“I should have known better than to try. We’re not related, so there’s nothing I can do about it…” So, Yuuta can’t love you? 0 So, you can’t love Yuuta? 0

“Doesn’t that make you feel better? Isn’t that a wonderful idea?” You’re right… +3 It’s a boring idea. 0 It’s not a good idea. 0

“Honestly, though… I just want to go back to the city.” Just let it go. +2 Why don’t you go back? 0 Why don’t you take Yuuta? 0

“Please, don’t tell Yuu-kun… Or the other mothers.” I won’t. 0 Why would I? 0



Rank 5

Yuuta: “…Is she mad at me?” She’s angry. 0 She’s not angry. 0 Just apologize, Yuuta. 0

Yuuta: “……” She doesn’t hate you. 0 Just give it time. 0 Be a better kid, then. 0



Rank 6

Yuuta: “…I’ve never seen Phoenix Ranger Featherman R.” Why not? 0 You should watch it. 0

Yuuta: “…She’s always watching TV.” She won’t let you watch it? 0 Have you asked to watch it? 0

*huff* *huff* “I’m sorry I’m late…” No problem. 0 Yuuta was lonely. 0 Apologize to Yuuta, not me. 0

“I don’t know what a child wants…” Featherman R. +3 Money. 0 A loving mother. 0



Rank 7

Yuuta: “You told her I liked Phoenix Ranger Featherman R, huh?” I might have. 0 I didn’t. 0 Tell who? 0

Yuuta: “I-In return for her gift!?” Anything would. 0 Just be a good boy. 0 Think of it yourself. 0

“I wonder if he’s afraid of me.” You’re both afraid. +3 Maybe. 0 He’s not afraid of you. +2

“He must hate the fact I’m here.” That’s not true. +3 You can’t help it. 0



Rank 8

Ms. Nakamura: “Oh, who is this? He seems a bit young to be your husband.” I’m a day care assistant. 0 I’m . 0 Actually, I am her husband. 0

“If only… If only he was a more studious child…” It’s not his fault. 0 Grades aren’t a factor. 0 It’s your own fault. 0



Rank 9

“I’m sorry about the other day. Were you hurt?” I’m fine. +3 I’m not that weak. +3

Yuuta: “…Sor…ry…” Don’t sweat it. 0 I can’t hear you. 0 Hitting is bad, okay? 0

“He’s actually a sweet boy…” Yeah, he is. +3 You’re a doting parent now. +3

“…What took me so long, huh?” Yeah. +3 It’s never too late. +3



Rank MAX