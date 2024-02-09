Discover Erling Haaland's candid remarks on football rules, including his frustration with throw-ins and admission of limited knowledge.

Manchester City's Erling Haaland has stirred up controversy with his candid remarks on football rules, particularly expressing disdain for throw-ins and admitting his lack of knowledge about them. In a recent interview with the Manchester City podcast, Haaland didn't hold back, letting his frustration be known: “What annoys me is the throw-ins. I'd change that – just have two hands on the ball. We will see what happens in the future, but you need a certain time limit to take throw-ins, and you cannot take too many meters – just give a mark, and you can only go there.”

Haaland's frustration stemmed from Manchester City's recent match against Luton, where they faced criticism for a foul throw. Haaland reflected on that match, saying, “If you throw like this or this or whatever, it doesn't matter. Just have two hands on the ball and throw the ball. I don't know the rules even, but if you throw down or up, it doesn't matter!”

Despite his annoyance with certain aspects of the game, Haaland's return to full fitness after a foot injury has been impressive. With 19 goals across all competitions and 14 in the Premier League, he currently shares the top scorer position with Liverpool's Mohamed Salah. As Manchester City prepares to take on Everton in their next fixture, Haaland's on-field performance remains a focal point for fans and pundits alike.

Beyond his prowess on the pitch, Haaland's off-field persona also garners attention. Recently spotted at a petrol station, filling up his £300,000 Rolls Royce in a stylish cream tracksuit, Haaland continues to captivate fans with his enigmatic presence. As he navigates the complexities of football rules and strives for excellence on the pitch, Erling Haaland remains a fascinating figure in the football world.