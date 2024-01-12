Explore Erling Haaland's enthusiastic support for Jadon Sancho's return to Borussia Dortmund, leaving behind Manchester United struggles.

The footballing world witnessed a significant twist in the career of Jadon Sancho as he returned to familiar terrain at Borussia Dortmund, leaving behind the challenges faced during his stint at Manchester United. Manchester City's prolific striker, Erling Haaland, who once shared the pitch with Sancho in the iconic black and yellow, expressed his joy at seeing the English winger back at Signal Iduna Park.

Sancho's high-profile move to Manchester United in 2021, accompanied by a staggering £73 million price tag, failed to replicate the dazzling performances he showcased during his four-year spell at Dortmund. Managing just 12 goals and six assists in 82 games, the winger's fall from grace hit a low point with a public fallout with manager Erik ten Hag, resulting in his exclusion from the first team.

The England international's return to Dortmund, facilitated by a loan deal without an option to buy, opens a new chapter for Sancho to rediscover the form that made him a sensation in the Bundesliga. Dortmund, paying a £3 million loan fee and contributing to his wages, welcomes back a player who left an indelible mark on the club with 50 goals and 64 assists in 137 appearances.

Erling Haaland, no stranger to the success and acclaim of donning the black and yellow jersey, took to social media to share a snapshot of Sancho adorned in Dortmund colors with the caption, “Beautiful.” Their successful partnership during Haaland's time at Dortmund reflects the shared triumphs they experienced on the field.

As Sancho seeks redemption and a fresh start, Haaland's endorsement is a testament to the winger's potential to reignite his career at a club where he once flourished. The Bundesliga faithful eagerly anticipates the return of the dynamic winger, hoping to witness the revival of the magic that once made Jadon Sancho a fan favorite in Dortmund.