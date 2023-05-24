A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

It’s finally going to happen. A huge fight between welterweight champions Errol Spence Jr. and Terrance Crawford now has a date, per Mike Coppinger of ESPN.

“Breaking: Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr. have agreed to a deal to fight for the undisputed welterweight championship on July 29 at Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena, sources tell ESPN. Al Haymon, who advises Spence, and CAA’s Ish Hinson (Crawford’s advisor) will deliver the most anticipated boxing match since Mayweather vs Pacquiao in 2015.”

There was previous confusion about when exactly the fight will take place, with some recent reports saying that the showdown between Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford will be on July 22 before shifting to July 29. In any case, July 29 is now the official date that boxing fans all over will have to circle on their calendars.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Errol Spence currently is in possession of the WBA, WBC, and IBF welterweight belts, while Terence Crawford has the WBO welterweight title. In other words, the winner of this upcoming megafight will be the undisputed welterweight champion of the world. However, the loser of that bout can still go after the belts because of a rematch clause, also per Coppinger.

“Crawford and Spence will each earn eight figures guaranteed for the Showtime PPV fight, sources said, and there’s a bidirectional rematch clause that the loser can trigger within 30 days after the fight. It’s a two-fight deal for Crawford with PBC, sources said.”

Errol Spence Jr. carries an undefeated 28-0 record, with 22 wins coming via knockouts. Terence Crawford, on the other hand, also has an undefeated slate, with 39 wins (30 by knockouts).