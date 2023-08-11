Following the recent wipe, Escape from Tarkov introduced patch 0.13.5 to the game, as well as the patch notes for the said patch.

The recent maintenance period brought version 0.13.5 to Escape From Tarkov. This patch introduced quite a lot of things from the roadmap they posted a month ago. Thankfully, the developers also uploaded the patch notes for Escape from Tarkov 0.13.5, which lists everything they did for the patch. This lists everything from the new weapons to the new boss, as well as various balance changes. So, without further ado, let's dive into the patch notes for Escape From Tarkov.

Escape From Tarkov 0.13.5 Patch Notes

Map Expansion

Streets of Tarkov received an expansion, introducing new buildings, locations, and more

New Boss: Kaban

“He once had a small legal business in Tarkov, but was not afraid to use criminal methods of money acquisition. After the general evacuation he remained in the city, and his gang has grown. “

Wields various heavy machine guns, and can fire them without setting up.

Has body armor underneath his clothes

Has a retinue of guards that defend him

Scavs in the area fight for him

Located in the Care Repair Shop in Streets of Tarkov

Kits Presets

Added the ability to save a gear preset and quickly equip it. The player can name the preset, select the one he wants to equip, see its contents, weight, and compare it with other equipment sets

The screen of the selected equipment set is divided into two tabs: “Equipment” which will display all available gear slots “Pouches” which displays the contents of the rigs, pockets, backpack and secured container

The selected equipment set is assembled from matching items in the player's stash. If the player does not have enough items in the stash to assemble the kit, the missing items can be purchased from merchants/the flea market

After character creation, 15 basic sets of equipment are available to the player

The player can create up to 50 custom gear sets

Random Container Spawn

Containers now spawn in random points.

Spawn point number increased in all locations

Large wooden crates, some TerraGroup crates, large cash registers, and file cabinets now always spawn at their respective locations.

Sidearm Quick Swap

Players can now quick swap to their holstered sidearm by clicking the hotkey twice

This allows players to immediately switch to their sidearm at the cost of arm stamina

Higher levels of weapon mastering and weapon skill decrease arm stamina cost, as well as increase action speed.

Bot peaceful behavior improvement

Added routes for looting containers by Scavs on the “Streets of Tarkov” location

The barrel of the bots' weapons oscillates up and down slightly during peaceful walking. Peaceful routes of bots now have slight deviations from a straight line between points, mimicking the player's movement. During combat or in case of danger, bots return to “ready” mode

Reduced reloading speed of low difficulty bots

Bots can no longer rotate instantly. Now, to rotate by a significant angle while prone, the bot assumes a sitting position and continues firing

Bots now search corpses and take weapons, rigs, backpacks, whatever contents they like from them. If a bot has a backpack and a rig, it will drop the backpack and rig next to the corpse. Contents taken by bots are not refundable by insurance

Bots can share an item with a player playing as a scav by calling out to them

Improved visibility of bots at dusk. Now it corresponds more correctly to the change of light level. Flashlight still gives better visibility at this time of day

Corrected spawn time when playing as a scav on all maps

Bot groups

AI Scav groups system improved

There is now a chance for a group of scavs that will operate as a team to spawn

Bot commands

Players now have access to new commands that they can use on bot Scavs

Bot Scavs are more likely to obey the command the higher your Fence Reputation

Commands have a cooldown

List of commands: “Help”. When this command is used, all bots with a certain chance and in a significant radius will go to the player and engage in combat with the enemy on “Spread out”. With a certain chance the bots in the reasonable radius will take cover and spread out over the area “Take cover”. With a certain chance, the bot next to the player will take the nearest cover “Quiet.” With a certain chance, the bots in the reasonable radius will stop talking and start listening “Stop”. With a certain chance, the bot next to the player will stop for a short time, look at the player, and then continue moving Now the command “Follow” when playing as scav can be given not only with a gesture, but also with the phrase “Follow me”



Quality of Life changes

The user interface of the trade, quests, and Ragman services screens has been redesigned

The player can now quickly equip or replace an item with any of the available items in the stash via a drop-down menu by clicking on character slot

The FPS meter no longer overlaps the raid timer

Double-clicking on consumables automatically uses the item. In terms of functionality, double-clicking is similar to the “Use” option in the context menu of the item

You can turn on the tactical device or helmet-mounted lights by pressing the H key. You can switch the modes of tactical devices by pressing the CTRL + H key combination

The list of available mods for OpsCore helmet rails as well as 6B47 helmet has been expanded

When holding the 4-0 hotkeys when using the first aid kit and other medical supplies, a drop-down list of body parts to treat will now appear. When using the first aid kit, the list shows all of the character's wounds. When using other medical items, only those body parts that can be healed with the item are shown. To activate it, you need to set the hotkey mode to “release”

Added new images to the loading screens.

Gun Stand

Players can now build a Weapon Stand in the Hideout

Has three levels Level 1: 108 cells Level 2: 132 cells Level 3: 182 cells

Players can place weapons here as long as it has all its critical components

Scav Quick Sell

Players can now quickly sell any Scav gear that they did not transfer to their stash

These items are sold to Fence

Crafting Display overhaul

Added animation and a color indication to the icon of the module where the crafting is in progress;

Finished craft is now displayed first in the module list;

Clicking on the complete craft counter takes you to the module that has a ready for pickup item.

Graphics and Performance

The visual effect of anesthetic has been changed

New technology of fog rendering has been implemented on Streets of Tarkov

Added a new culling system to the Lighthouse location

Improved the culling system on Streets of Tarkov, increased the accuracy and performance of the system

Optimization of resource consumption by the sound system.

New Weapons and Ammo

Weapons SVT-40 and AVT-40 rifles; AK-12 assault rifle PKM and PKP light machine guns Ryzhy’s sawed off PM and PB pistols update

Ammo .300 Blackout CBJ 12/70 Piranha 4.6x30mm JSP SX 7.62x39mm FMJ 7.62x39mm SP 7.62x39mm PP gzh 7.62x54mm R FMJ 7.62x54mm R HP BT 7.62x54mm R SP BT 9x19mm FMJ M882

Various new weapon mods, equipment models

Balance Changes

Various balancing changes to the characteristics of the ammo;

Various balancing of trade changes;

Various balancing changes to crafts.

Weapon mod resizing JP Enterprises Flat-Top 30mm ring scope mount Recknagel Era-Tac 30mm ring scope mount Recknagel Era-Tac 34mm ring scope mount Nightforce Magmount 34mm ring scope mount with Ruggedized Accessory Platform Burris AR-P.E.P.R. 30mm ring scope mount Steyr AUG 5.56×45 42-round magazine STANAG magazine receiver for HK G36 HK G36 STANAG magwell VPO-101 “Vepr-Hunter” stock VPO-101 “Vepr-Hunter” SVD-style stock

Quest adjustments The Huntsman Path – Trophy The Huntsman Path – Sellout The Huntsman Path – Woods Keeper Hunting Trip Tourists Psycho Sniper A Shooter Born in Heaven The Tarkov Shooter – Part 8 Capturing Outposts The Stylish One Farming – Part 4 Grenadier Crisis Insomnia Sew it Good – Part 3 Test Drive – Part 1

Shooting Range Level one requirements changed Lighting: 1 level Rubles: 20,000 Nuts: 1 pcs Bolts: 1 pcs Metal spare parts: 1 pc

Defective wall Level one requirements changed Medblock: Level 1 Water collector: Level 1

Gym New requirements for construction Lighting: Level 2 Ventilation: Level 2



Corrections

Fixed the problem of the client hanging after pressing the “back” button upon reconnect

Fixed incorrect display of player's hands when using stationary weapons

Fixed bugs causing soft-locks when using underbarrel grenade launchers

Fixed missing sounds of grenade explosion thrown by bot in some cases

Fixed incorrect positions of Zryachiy and his guards at the raid start

Fixed a number of visual artifacts on Streets of Tarkov location

Fixed a number of visual artifacts in Hideout

Fixed incorrect calculation of target visibility through bushes and trees for bots

Fixed visual artifacts in optics on Interchange

Fixed unnatural viewing angle when going in/out of aiming with the “Berserk” perk (with the elite skill “Stress Resistance”)

Fixed errors when using flashlights, IR flashlights, NV and thermal imagers

Fixed bugs that in some cases caused locations to take longer to load

Fixed the lack of sound when firing the RSP-30

Fixed lack of container looting sound in third-person

That's all of the new features, fixes, and more listed in the patch notes for Escape From Tarkov version 0.13.5. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.