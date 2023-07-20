Escape from Tarkov, after their recent TarkovTV LIVE, released their roadmap for 2023. This includes upcoming features, possible wipe dates, and more.
Preliminary roadmap to #EscapefromTarkov updates pic.twitter.com/nSb3fkQEpD
— Escape from Tarkov (@tarkov) July 19, 2023
After their TarkovTV LIVE stream, Escape from Tarkov uploaded an image that contains their preliminary roadmap. This roadmap is for the entire year, detailing everything coming to Escape From Tarkov for the rest of 2023. Let's go through it in detail.
For starters, let's talk about the wipe dates. Although the roadmap doesn't detail when the exact dates, it gives a general idea of when they will happen. The upcoming wipe, for example, will happen in August 2023. The next wipe of the year will happen on December 2023. Should the dates become available, we will be sure to update you.
Now, for the contents of the summer update:
- Loadout presets
- Randomized loot container spawns
- Selecting a body part to heal with a hotkey
- Toggling helmet lights
- Selling all Player Scav equipment to Fence
- Sidearm quickswap
- Updated trading UI
- New QoL features
- Streets of Tarkov expansion (second iteration)
- New equipment and armor
- PKM, SVT, AVT, AK-12, Sawed-off, PM and weapon mods
- New Boss – Kaban
- Weapon Stand in the Hideout
- Quest rebalance
- Glass shader optimization
- Light source processing optimization
- Various technical and functional adjustments
- AI behavior improvements
Escape from Tarkov uploaded various teasers to show off the contents of the update. Particularly, they showed off the loadout presets (albeit in a skit), the selective body part heal, helmet lights, selling player Scav equipment, sidearm quickswap, and the various new weapons.
As mentioned above, these updates will arrive during the Summer 2023 update. That is, after the August wipe, all of these will be in the game. This also means that, since it's after the wipe, players will have to start from scratch once more.
Afterward, the team will be working on the content for the Winter update, which contains the following:
- Preset magazine ammo loading
- Recoil rework
- Armor customization and reworked armor hitboxes with hit registration
- Vaulting
- Blind fire (one-handed, two-handed)
- Weapon bipods / mounting
- BTR on Streets of Tarkov
- Lightkeeper services
- Streets of Tarkov expansion (third iteration)
- Left shoulder shooting
- RPD, SCAR GL. SIG Spear, 9A91, VSK-94
- New Boss
- Achievements
- Balancing changes to mechanics of armor, damage, movement
- Leveling, skill, weapon mastering rebalance
- Sight reticle brightness adjustment
- Various technical and functional adjustments
- AI behavior improvements
Two of these features, particularly the recoil rework and the armor customization and reworked armor hitboxes, are included in the various teasers uploaded after the livestream. All of these features will arrive during the Winter update, that is after the December wipe. As with the August wipe, players will have to start from scratch once this update goes live.
Other than the features listed above, there are also five features in particular that are either “In Progress” or “Will be added later.”
- Client performance optimization
- In progress
- Expected to arrive after December wipe
- Unity 2021
- In progress
- Expected to arrive before December wipe
- New Matchmaker
- In progress
- Expected to arrive before December wipe
- Various improvements to the launcher, backend, anticheat
- In progress
- Expected to arrive after December wipe
- New location
- Will be added later
- No expected arrival date
Should more details about the above features come out, we will be sure to let you know.
That's all of the features coming to Escape from Tarkov based on the preliminary roadmap they revealed for 2023.