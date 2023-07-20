Escape from Tarkov, after their recent TarkovTV LIVE, released their roadmap for 2023. This includes upcoming features, possible wipe dates, and more.

After their TarkovTV LIVE stream, Escape from Tarkov uploaded an image that contains their preliminary roadmap. This roadmap is for the entire year, detailing everything coming to Escape From Tarkov for the rest of 2023. Let's go through it in detail.

For starters, let's talk about the wipe dates. Although the roadmap doesn't detail when the exact dates, it gives a general idea of when they will happen. The upcoming wipe, for example, will happen in August 2023. The next wipe of the year will happen on December 2023. Should the dates become available, we will be sure to update you.

Now, for the contents of the summer update:

Loadout presets

Randomized loot container spawns

Selecting a body part to heal with a hotkey

Toggling helmet lights

Selling all Player Scav equipment to Fence

Sidearm quickswap

Updated trading UI

New QoL features

Streets of Tarkov expansion (second iteration)

New equipment and armor

PKM, SVT, AVT, AK-12, Sawed-off, PM and weapon mods

New Boss – Kaban

Weapon Stand in the Hideout

Quest rebalance

Glass shader optimization

Light source processing optimization

Various technical and functional adjustments

AI behavior improvements

Escape from Tarkov uploaded various teasers to show off the contents of the update. Particularly, they showed off the loadout presets (albeit in a skit), the selective body part heal, helmet lights, selling player Scav equipment, sidearm quickswap, and the various new weapons.

As mentioned above, these updates will arrive during the Summer 2023 update. That is, after the August wipe, all of these will be in the game. This also means that, since it's after the wipe, players will have to start from scratch once more.

Afterward, the team will be working on the content for the Winter update, which contains the following:

Preset magazine ammo loading

Recoil rework

Armor customization and reworked armor hitboxes with hit registration

Vaulting

Blind fire (one-handed, two-handed)

Weapon bipods / mounting

BTR on Streets of Tarkov

Lightkeeper services

Streets of Tarkov expansion (third iteration)

Left shoulder shooting

RPD, SCAR GL. SIG Spear, 9A91, VSK-94

New Boss

Achievements

Balancing changes to mechanics of armor, damage, movement

Leveling, skill, weapon mastering rebalance

Sight reticle brightness adjustment

Various technical and functional adjustments

AI behavior improvements

Two of these features, particularly the recoil rework and the armor customization and reworked armor hitboxes, are included in the various teasers uploaded after the livestream. All of these features will arrive during the Winter update, that is after the December wipe. As with the August wipe, players will have to start from scratch once this update goes live.

Other than the features listed above, there are also five features in particular that are either “In Progress” or “Will be added later.”

Client performance optimization In progress Expected to arrive after December wipe

Unity 2021 In progress Expected to arrive before December wipe

New Matchmaker In progress Expected to arrive before December wipe

Various improvements to the launcher, backend, anticheat In progress Expected to arrive after December wipe

New location Will be added later No expected arrival date



Should more details about the above features come out, we will be sure to let you know.

That's all of the features coming to Escape from Tarkov based on the preliminary roadmap they revealed for 2023.