Escape from Tarkov just announced the date for its upcoming wipe for Summer 2023.

After their TarkovTV LIVE stream, Escape from Tarkov uploaded an image that contains their preliminary roadmap. Other than the features that they will be adding to the game in the coming year, they also sneakily announced the dates for the coming wipe.

After the wipe back on December 28, 2022, Escape From Tarkov will be having its summer 2023 wipe on August 2023. They did not give the exact date for the wipe, but we at least know the month. During the weeks leading up to the wipe, we will likely receive more news about it.

Live and breathe gaming? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending gaming news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Additionally, we will also likely be having “wipe events” during the days leading up to the actual wipe date. For those not familiar, these are special events that encourage players to play and have fun during the last days leading up to the wipe. It's also the time when players start bringing out the equipment they have been saving up for the past few months. As with most wipes, once the update arrives on the wipe date, the progress of everyone playing Escape from Tarkov will reset.

The Summer 2023 wipe will bring with it an update that introduces loads of features to the extraction shooter. This includes new weapons, various Quality of Life changes like the ability to select which body part to heal, and more. We will likely get patch notes once the update goes live, so stay tuned for that.

Other than the upcoming wipe, they also revealed the date for the winter 2023 wipe. That is, Escape from Tarkov will be having another wipe on December 2023. Much like the summer wipe, this will also restart everyone's progress, as well as bring in a brand new update. The update will include new weapons, various Quality of Life changes, and the controversial recoil rework.

That's all the information we have about the upcoming Escape from Tarkov wipe this summer of 2023. As mentioned above, it will happen on August 2023. Should the exact date come out, we will be sure to let you know. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.