True to the roadmap that they released back in July, Escape from Tarkov will be holding its wipe. Here are the details for the December 2023 wipe in Escape from Tarkov, including its date, times, and more.

First off, let's start with when the wipe will happen. According to the post on Escape from Tarkov's official X (formerly Twitter), the game will undergo maintenance on December 27, 2023, at 7:00 AM GMT/2:00 AM EST/ December 26, 2023, at 11:00 PM PST. The maintenance is expected to last for around 6 hours, meaning it should end around December 27, 2023, at 1:00 PM GMT/8:00 AM EST/ December 26, 2023, at 5:00 AM PST. This maintenance period will bring in patch 0.14.0.0, and, as mentioned in the follow-up tweet, will also serve as the game's wipe.

As with most wipes in the game's history, this wipe was accompanied by various so-called “Wipe Events”. These Wipe Events include free entrance to the game's Lab map, making every item in the NPC stores 1 Ruble, paying for base upgrades with beer, and more. These wipe events encourage players to play and make the most of the game before the Wipe occurs.

As for what Patch 0.14.0.0 will bring, the roadmap they released back in July gives us an idea of what to expect:

  • Preset magazine ammo loading
  • Recoil rework
  • Armor customization and reworked armor hitboxes with hit registration
  • Vaulting
  • Blind fire (one-handed, two-handed)
  • Weapon bipods / mounting
  • BTR on Streets of Tarkov
  • Lightkeeper services
  • Streets of Tarkov expansion (third iteration)
  • Left shoulder shooting
  • RPD, SCAR GL. SIG Spear, 9A91, VSK-94
  • New Boss
  • Achievements
  • Balancing changes to mechanics of armor, damage, movement
  • Leveling, skill, weapon mastering rebalance
  • Sight reticle brightness adjustment
  • Various technical and functional adjustments
  • AI behavior improvements

We already received some teasers for the upcoming update, as Escape From Tarkov has been posting recently about upcoming bosses and maps.

For starters, they posted about “Ground Zero”, which, judging from the appearance, could be the Streets of Tarkov expansion that they mentioned in the roadmap. They uploaded both the map's appearance at day, as well as at night.

They also posted about the new boss, Kollontay. Kollontay appears to be dressed in Riot Police garb and wields what appears to be an RPD, one of the new guns coming to the patch. He made his first appearance in the Chronicles of Ryzhy Season 2, Chapter 3.

That's all the information we have about the details for the Escape From Tarkov December 2023 wipe, from its date to the time, as well as the details of the patch. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.