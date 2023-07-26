HBCU Bands are set to get a huge national platform this year.

ESPN Events will host the inaugural Band Of The Year Championship. The event is scheduled for December 15th at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. The Band Of The Year Championship will be a part of Cricket Celebration Bowl weekend, with the traditional football game featuring the MEAC & SWAC champion set to take place after the conclusion of the event. The event will be broadcasted on an ESPN platform unspecified at this time.

John Grant, Executive Director for the Band Of The Year National Championship and Cricket Celebration Bowl and MEAC/SWAC Challenge, in a statement expressed excitement at the ability to create new events to promote HBCU culture.

“ESPN Events is constantly looking to create new and exciting events, so we’re thrilled to host the inaugural Band of the Year National Championship as part of our Cricket Celebration Bowl weekend in Atlanta. We’re proud to celebrate marching band culture and the incredible talent and hard work of marching band students. This event will provide a platform for these amazing performers to showcase their skills and compete for the title of Band of the Year.”

The event will feature marching bands from Division I and Division II HBCU programs vying to be selected as the Band Of The Year champion. Marching Band Culture is synonymous with HBCU football and events such as halftime and the pregame zero and postgame fifth-quarter battles are always well anticipated events.

Tickets will be available in October.