A prankster played erotic-style noises during the live broadcast of the Euro 2024 draw, causing chaos and disrupting the proceedings.

The Euro 2024 draw took a bizarre turn when a prankster played disruptive noises during the live broadcast. The incident occurred as England, Scotland, and Wales awaited their fates for next summer's tournament.

The prank, orchestrated by notorious prankster ‘Jarvo,' involved playing erotic-style noises through a hidden mobile phone, causing a stir in the Hamburg arena and leaving presenters attempting to maintain composure. While some found the prank amusing, others criticized it as disruptive and disrespectful to the occasion.

The disruption came just as David Silva selected Switzerland as Group A's final team of the Euro 2024 draw. The former Manchester City star appeared visibly uncomfortable as the noises echoed around the venue. Presenters, including Esther Sedlaczek, did their best to continue the proceedings, acknowledging the disturbance but continuing with the draw.

WTF did just happen at EURO 2024 draw?! Someone deliberately put on some porn sound!

Rangers and Denmark icon Brian Laudrup struggled to conceal his amusement on stage, while Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann was caught on camera trying to suppress a laugh. The prankster's identity was soon revealed as ‘Jarvo,' who gained notoriety for a similar stunt during Gary Lineker's BBC1 coverage of the FA Cup match between Wolves and Liverpool in 2023.

Social media reactions were mixed; some applauded the prankster's audacity, while others condemned it as inappropriate. The incident undoubtedly added an unexpected element to the Euro 2024 draw, but it also raised questions about security measures and the potential for disruptions during high-profile events.

Despite the prank, the draw proceeded, with England being drawn into a group alongside Denmark, Slovenia, and Serbia. The tournament promises to be an exciting spectacle, and fans only hope similar disruptions will not overshadow the sporting action.