The England National Team was just seconds away from suffering one of the worst losses in their major tournament history down 1-0 to Slovakia five minutes into stoppage time of the Round of 16 in Euro 2024. However, superstar Jude Bellingham came through with an incredible, breathtaking, dramatic bicycle goal five minutes into stoppage time to tie the game.

England would go on to get a Harry Kane goal a few minutes into extra time and hang on to win 2-1, advancing to the quarterfinals of Euro 2024. The highlight reel goal sent social media into hysterics, with “WHAT A GOAL” being posted over 20,000 times on X/Twitter in the United States alone.

One of the headline names to post about the Bellingham equalizer was Philadelphia 76ers star and noted soccer fan Joel Embiid.

As the final whistle approached, Embiid tweeted “Is England done?” followed by “Bellingham so COLD” and then “HERE WE GO!!!!” after the Kane goal.

Several former USMNT members took to social media as well to express their admiration for the goal.

Stu Holden tweeted out, “Jude Bellingham 95th minute bicycle… the legend grows… just incredible. WOW,”

“The most clutch player in the world right now,” Jimmy Conrad wrote on his account. “Take a bow, Jude Bellingham!”

Even more fun than reading the reactions on social media were the videos that emerged of former Three Lions layers-turned-pundits celebrating the dramatic Jude Bellingham winner.

In one such clip, England legends Gary Neville and Ian Wright go wild in a television studio in England after the goal while Irish icon Roy Keane looks on stoically. And in another, FOX Sports analyst Daniel Sturridge, who has 26 caps for England, celebrates here in The States.

Bellingham is cementing his reputation at Euro 2024 as one of (if not) the best young players in the game today. He had England’s only goal in their opening 1-0 win over Serbia at Euro 2024 and now has this dramatic late winner.

This shouldn’t come as a shock to those who follow the sport closely, as Bellingham is racking up the goals and trophies on the professional side as well, scoring 23 goals in his debut season with Real Madrid and helping Los Blancos take home the La Liga and UEFA Champions League trophies this season.

He now looks to lead the Three Lions to their first-ever European Championship title and England’s first major tournament win since the 1966 World Cup. And if he does, Bellingham will not just be the best young player in the world. He'll also write his name among the legends of English football.