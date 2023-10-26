There are 124 heroes in Dota 2, but only one can save The International 2023. Her name is Eva Elfie, and she's here to add more money to TI12's prize pool.

As announced on her social media channels, the former adult star pledged her OnlyFans earnings to The International 2023 prize pool, which has been the lowest it's been since 2013.

“All my [OnlyFans] money earned during the event (starting from now) is gonna be added to the prize pool for the TI winners!” writes Elfie.

Fans would remember Eva supporting TI11 winners Tundra Esports during last year's The International in Singapore. Since then, Elfie has become more active in the Dota 2 and Counter-Strike esports scene, although she admits that she doesn't play the games. This year, Elfie supported Talon Esports, but her buff didn't help the Southeast Asian team to bring home the Aegis, having been eliminated in the second round of the lower bracket playoffs.

Eva Elfie's pledge was welcomed warmly by her fans on her social media accounts, praising her contribution to the tournament. It is currently unknown how she'll follow through with her pledge, although it does not appear that Valve is cognizant of her pledge at all.

Many Dota 2 fans have criticized Valve's decision to not put any effort into this year's The International Compendium or Battle Pass. The lackluster Battle Pass led to little adoption by its players, leading to low sales, which then led to the lowest contribution prize pool ever since The International started in 2011. In comparison, there have been third-party tournaments this year with higher prize pools than The International 2023, which puts the event to shame, considering how it once had the distinction of being the biggest esports tournament in the world in terms of prize pool.

The International 2023 will be running its course and conclude with the Grand Finals this weekend, October 28-29, 2023, in the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington.