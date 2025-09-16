In a world dominated by the consumption of media, everybody has their preferences for which sites and sources they want to see on a frequent basis. This is especially true in the world of sports. Now, Google allows media consumers the ability to set priorities on sites and stories. This new feature is called Google preferred sources, and it will allow fans of ClutchPoints to see their sports content all the more often.

What is a Google preferred source?

Since Aug. 12, googlers in the United States of America and India have had access to Google preferred sources. It is a new feature that allows those using the platform to subscribe to their favorite websites, platforms, blogs, and news sites. After doing so, fresh and up-to-date stories from those sites will have their articles prominently featured under Top Stories more frequently for that individual.

With so much information available on the open web, preferred sources allow users to see what they want when they want it. The new feature is having a huge impact on sports media in particular.

How to make ClutchPoints a Google preferred source

ClutchPoints is one of the hottest sports media platforms around. The creative graphics, respectable journalism, breaking news, and engaging editorial content that the company has become known for make it must-view content for many sports fans. True ClutchPoints diehards will want to make the site a Google preferred source, but how can one do so?

Ultimately, there are multiple ways to make ClutchPoints a preferred source. We've made it easy for you to do so, and included this icon both at the top and bottom of every ClutchPoints article. Just click the icon and then check the corresponding box to make ClutchPoints your preferred source on Google.

Another option would be to do a simple Google search. If the “Top Stories” section pops up, then click the icon next to it that looks like two cards with a small star. A new window will appear, and the next step is to search for ClutchPoints.com and click the corresponding box.

Alternatively, users can go directly to Google.com/preferences/source to type in ClutchPoints.com. Again, click the corresponding box to add the site to preferred sources.

With hundreds of stories coming out on a daily basis across every sports league, team, and athlete in the world, sports junkies won't want to miss anything that ClutchPoints publishes, and Google preferred sources will be one of the easiest ways to ensure that doesn't happen.