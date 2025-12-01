Thanksgiving has come and gone, and as Christmas approaches, Paramount+ has new movies and TV shows to watch with your family (Sign up for a free trial!).

The first highlight is the entirety of Tim Burton's Batman series coming to Paramount+ on Dec. 1, 2025. Of course, Michael Keaton led the first two installments as Batman. Val Kilmer and George Clooney would play him in Batman Forever and Batman & Robin, respectively.

Everything coming to Paramount+ in December 2025

Below is the full list of new titles coming to Paramount+ in December 2025. Note: “*” indicates titles available to Paramount+ Premium subscribers, and “**” indicates titles that Paramount+ Premium subscribers can live stream via CBS.

Monday, December 1

  • 22 Jump Street
  • A Christmas Blessing
  • A Christmas Carol (1984)
  • A Night At The Roxbury
  • A Single Man*
  • A Very Harold & Kumar Christmas
  • Adam Sandler's Eight Crazy Nights
  • Addams Family Values
  • American Hustle
  • American Renegades*
  • American Sniper
  • Angel Falls Christmas
  • Annihilation
  • Batman (1989)
  • Batman & Robin
  • Batman Forever
  • Batman Returns
  • Beverly Hills Cop
  • Beverly Hills Cop II
  • Beverly Hills Cop III
  • Boomerang
  • Braveheart
  • Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
  • Chicago
  • Christmas Cupid
  • Christmas on Windmill Way
  • Coneheads
  • Disturbia
  • Django Unchained
  • Downsizing
  • Ella Enchanted
  • Ernest Saves Christmas
  • Extract
  • Failure to Launch
  • Fargo
  • Father of the Bride
  • Fences
  • Footloose (2011)
  • Forrest Gump
  • From Dusk Till Dawn
  • Get Him Back for Christmas
  • Gone Baby Gone
  • Goodfellas
  • Guns Up*
  • Head of State
  • Hotel for Dogs
  • How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
  • Hustle & Flow
  • I See You
  • Ida Red
  • Inglourious Basterds
  • Interstellar
  • Jungleland
  • Miracle on 34th Street (1947)
  • Miracle on 34th Street (1994)
  • Monster Trucks
  • Mr. Popper's Penguins
  • My Little Pony: The Movie
  • No Country for Old Men
  • Nobody's Fool*
  • Norbit
  • Ocean's Eleven
  • Ocean's Thirteen
  • Ocean's Twelve
  • Once Upon a Christmas Wish
  • Paddington
  • Peanuts: Bon Voyage Charlie Brown (And Don't Come Back)
  • Pulp Fiction
  • Raging Bull
  • Rain Man
  • Rounders
  • Safe
  • Save the Last Dance
  • Scary Movie 2
  • Selma
  • Serendipity
  • Shaft
  • She's the Man
  • Shutter Island
  • Smallfoot
  • Snatch
  • Something's Gotta Give
  • Southside With You
  • Sunset Boulevard
  • Taxi Driver
  • The Addams Family (1991)
  • The Angry Birds Movie
  • The Aviator
  • The Doors
  • The Equalizer (2014)
  • The Equalizer 2
  • The Fighter
  • The Hateful Eight
  • The Hunt for Red October
  • The Island
  • The Italian Job
  • The Last Airbender
  • The Mexican
  • The Natural
  • The Ring (2002)
  • The Romantics
  • The Talented Mr. Ripley
  • The Truman Show
  • The Untouchables
  • The Wolf of Wall Street
  • This Christmas
  • Tooth Fairy
  • True Grit
  • Virtuosity
  • We Are Marshall

Tuesday, December 2

  • 5-Star
  • Band Aid*
  • I, Daniel Blake*

Wednesday, December 3

  • Teen Mom: The Next Chapter (Season 3)

 Friday, December 5

  • Transformers: EarthSpark

Monday, December 8

  • Predators

Thursday, December 11

  • Little Disasters

Friday, December 12

  • Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (Season 2 premiere)

Saturday, December 13

  • Family, Film and TV Awards**

Friday, December 19

  • DORA (Season 4 premiere)

Tuesday, December 23

  • The Kennedy Center Honors**

Sunday, December 28

  • A GRAMMY Celebration of Latin Music**

Wednesday, December 31

  • New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash** (live stream only)

