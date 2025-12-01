Thanksgiving has come and gone, and as Christmas approaches, Paramount+ has new movies and TV shows to watch with your family (Sign up for a free trial!).

The first highlight is the entirety of Tim Burton's Batman series coming to Paramount+ on Dec. 1, 2025. Of course, Michael Keaton led the first two installments as Batman. Val Kilmer and George Clooney would play him in Batman Forever and Batman & Robin, respectively.

Everything coming to Paramount+ in December 2025

Below is the full list of new titles coming to Paramount+ in December 2025. Note: “*” indicates titles available to Paramount+ Premium subscribers, and “**” indicates titles that Paramount+ Premium subscribers can live stream via CBS.

Monday, December 1

22 Jump Street

A Christmas Blessing

A Christmas Carol (1984)

A Night At The Roxbury

A Single Man*

A Very Harold & Kumar Christmas

Adam Sandler's Eight Crazy Nights

Addams Family Values

American Hustle

American Renegades*

American Sniper

Angel Falls Christmas

Annihilation

Batman (1989)

Batman & Robin

Batman Forever

Batman Returns

Beverly Hills Cop

Beverly Hills Cop II

Beverly Hills Cop III

Boomerang

Braveheart

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Chicago

Christmas Cupid

Christmas on Windmill Way

Coneheads

Disturbia

Django Unchained

Downsizing

Ella Enchanted

Ernest Saves Christmas

Extract

Failure to Launch

Fargo

Father of the Bride

Fences

Footloose (2011)

Forrest Gump

From Dusk Till Dawn

Get Him Back for Christmas

Gone Baby Gone

Goodfellas

Guns Up*

Head of State

Hotel for Dogs

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

Hustle & Flow

I See You

Ida Red

Inglourious Basterds

Interstellar

Jungleland

Miracle on 34th Street (1947)

Miracle on 34th Street (1994)

Monster Trucks

Mr. Popper's Penguins

My Little Pony: The Movie

No Country for Old Men

Nobody's Fool*

Norbit

Ocean's Eleven

Ocean's Thirteen

Ocean's Twelve

Once Upon a Christmas Wish

Paddington

Peanuts: Bon Voyage Charlie Brown (And Don't Come Back)

Pulp Fiction

Raging Bull

Rain Man

Rounders

Safe

Save the Last Dance

Scary Movie 2

Selma

Serendipity

Shaft

She's the Man

Shutter Island

Smallfoot

Snatch

Something's Gotta Give

Southside With You

Sunset Boulevard

Taxi Driver

The Addams Family (1991)

The Angry Birds Movie

The Aviator

The Doors

The Equalizer (2014)

The Equalizer 2

The Fighter

The Hateful Eight

The Hunt for Red October

The Island

The Italian Job

The Last Airbender

The Mexican

The Natural

The Ring (2002)

The Romantics

The Talented Mr. Ripley

The Truman Show

The Untouchables

The Wolf of Wall Street

This Christmas

Tooth Fairy

True Grit

Virtuosity

We Are Marshall

Tuesday, December 2

5-Star

Band Aid*

I, Daniel Blake*

Wednesday, December 3

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter (Season 3)

Friday, December 5

Transformers: EarthSpark

Monday, December 8

Predators

Thursday, December 11

Little Disasters

Friday, December 12

Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (Season 2 premiere)

Saturday, December 13

Family, Film and TV Awards**

Friday, December 19

DORA (Season 4 premiere)

Tuesday, December 23

The Kennedy Center Honors**

Sunday, December 28

A GRAMMY Celebration of Latin Music**

Wednesday, December 31

New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash** (live stream only)

