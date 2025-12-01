Thanksgiving has come and gone, and as Christmas approaches, Paramount+ has new movies and TV shows to watch with your family (Sign up for a free trial!).
The first highlight is the entirety of Tim Burton's Batman series coming to Paramount+ on Dec. 1, 2025. Of course, Michael Keaton led the first two installments as Batman. Val Kilmer and George Clooney would play him in Batman Forever and Batman & Robin, respectively.
Everything coming to Paramount+ in December 2025
Below is the full list of new titles coming to Paramount+ in December 2025. Note: “*” indicates titles available to Paramount+ Premium subscribers, and “**” indicates titles that Paramount+ Premium subscribers can live stream via CBS.
Monday, December 1
- 22 Jump Street
- A Christmas Blessing
- A Christmas Carol (1984)
- A Night At The Roxbury
- A Single Man*
- A Very Harold & Kumar Christmas
- Adam Sandler's Eight Crazy Nights
- Addams Family Values
- American Hustle
- American Renegades*
- American Sniper
- Angel Falls Christmas
- Annihilation
- Batman (1989)
- Batman & Robin
- Batman Forever
- Batman Returns
- Beverly Hills Cop
- Beverly Hills Cop II
- Beverly Hills Cop III
- Boomerang
- Braveheart
- Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
- Chicago
- Christmas Cupid
- Christmas on Windmill Way
- Coneheads
- Disturbia
- Django Unchained
- Downsizing
- Ella Enchanted
- Ernest Saves Christmas
- Extract
- Failure to Launch
- Fargo
- Father of the Bride
- Fences
- Footloose (2011)
- Forrest Gump
- From Dusk Till Dawn
- Get Him Back for Christmas
- Gone Baby Gone
- Goodfellas
- Guns Up*
- Head of State
- Hotel for Dogs
- How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
- Hustle & Flow
- I See You
- Ida Red
- Inglourious Basterds
- Interstellar
- Jungleland
- Miracle on 34th Street (1947)
- Miracle on 34th Street (1994)
- Monster Trucks
- Mr. Popper's Penguins
- My Little Pony: The Movie
- No Country for Old Men
- Nobody's Fool*
- Norbit
- Ocean's Eleven
- Ocean's Thirteen
- Ocean's Twelve
- Once Upon a Christmas Wish
- Paddington
- Peanuts: Bon Voyage Charlie Brown (And Don't Come Back)
- Pulp Fiction
- Raging Bull
- Rain Man
- Rounders
- Safe
- Save the Last Dance
- Scary Movie 2
- Selma
- Serendipity
- Shaft
- She's the Man
- Shutter Island
- Smallfoot
- Snatch
- Something's Gotta Give
- Southside With You
- Sunset Boulevard
- Taxi Driver
- The Addams Family (1991)
- The Angry Birds Movie
- The Aviator
- The Doors
- The Equalizer (2014)
- The Equalizer 2
- The Fighter
- The Hateful Eight
- The Hunt for Red October
- The Island
- The Italian Job
- The Last Airbender
- The Mexican
- The Natural
- The Ring (2002)
- The Romantics
- The Talented Mr. Ripley
- The Truman Show
- The Untouchables
- The Wolf of Wall Street
- This Christmas
- Tooth Fairy
- True Grit
- Virtuosity
- We Are Marshall
Tuesday, December 2
- 5-Star
- Band Aid*
- I, Daniel Blake*
Wednesday, December 3
- Teen Mom: The Next Chapter (Season 3)
Friday, December 5
- Transformers: EarthSpark
Monday, December 8
- Predators
Thursday, December 11
- Little Disasters
Friday, December 12
- Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (Season 2 premiere)
Saturday, December 13
- Family, Film and TV Awards**
Friday, December 19
- DORA (Season 4 premiere)
Tuesday, December 23
- The Kennedy Center Honors**
Sunday, December 28
- A GRAMMY Celebration of Latin Music**
Wednesday, December 31
- New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash** (live stream only)
