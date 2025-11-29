WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2025 is finally here and has the fans all geared up. On Nov. 29, 2025, WWE is set to host one of its annual traditional PLEs at Petco Park in San Diego, California. With four huge matches confirmed for the show, here is ClutchPoints' prediction for the PLE.

The Stamford-based promotion is set to continue the trend of ditching the traditional five-on-five Survivor Series match for the WarGames match. Similar to the past few years, Survivor Series will be hosting both the men's and women's WarGames matches. The event will also host two title matches featuring Stephanie Vaquer, Nikki Bella, Dominik Mysterio, and John Cena in his last-ever PLE appearance.

1. WWE Men's WarGames match

Paul Heyman's vision has long been involved in a feud against CM Punk, Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, and The Usos. However, to take things an inch high, fans also witnessed the inclusion of Logan Paul, Drew McIntyre, and Brock Lesnar into the mix. Based on the past few WarGames matches, the babyfaces are easily the favourites to win tomorrow; however, WWE should turn the tables this time.

For the last few weeks, fans have also witnessed tension amongst the holy trio of Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, and CM Punk. Their ego clash can also easily factor in and cost them the match. As previously reported by WON, the main event for WrestleMania 42 could be teased at the PLE, and what could be better than staging a showdown between the top three of the promotion?

Triple H's predictable booking can have Brock Lesnar enter the match last and brutally destroy everything in his sight. Arguably one of the biggest names in the Vision, Lesnar's star power and limited match time could have Paul Heyman's five men bring home the victory. With the championship belts already on Punk and Rhodes' shoulders, The Vision are arguably the only entities that could benefit from a win in this match. Furthermore, considering Drew McIntyre's past defeats, a surge in momentum tomorrow could be beneficial for him.

Our prediction: The Vision, Brock Lesnar, Logan Paul, and Drew McIntyre def. CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, and The Usos.

2. John Cena (c) vs. Dominik Mysterio — WWE Intercontinental Championship

Earlier this month, John Cena finally became a Grand Slam Champion when he defeated Dominik Mysterio to win his first-ever Intercontinental Championship. With only two appearances left in his bag, Cena is now scheduled to face Mysterio in a title defence.

Dominik Mysterio has come a long way in his career and is a heavy favourite to take home the victory tomorrow night. With arguably no solid reason for Cena to win, the correct choice would be for “The Leader of Cenation” to suffer the three-count and successfully pass the torch to “Dirty Dom” on his way out. John Cena does not need a title belt on his way out, and a win tomorrow could immensely benefit Mysterio's career in the long run.

As the current AAA Mega Champion, Mysterio deserves to gain back his second belt and regain his status as the cocky double champion.

Article Continues Below

Our prediction: Dominik Mysterio def. John Cena.

3. Stephanie Vaquer (c) vs. Nikki Bella – WWE Women's World Championship

Also in her last-ever pro-wrestling run, Nikki Bella recently turned heel on Stephanie Vaquer. Following a lacklustre run from the beginning of 2025, Bella is now finally back on track. Embracing her villainous nature, she is en route to dethrone Stephanie Vaquer from the top.

However, WWE currently sees Vaquer as one of their top female stars, and there is currently no reason why they should let Bella finish Vaquer's title reign at 71 days. Bella's current run seems to be a way to elevate the young talent, and at this point, it would only make sense for Vaquer to defeat a Hall of Famer and increase her potential.

Our prediction: Stephanie Vaquer def. Nikki Bella.

4. WWE Women's WarGames match

Just to balance out the babyfaces' loss, WWE can switch up the winners for the women's division. We believe no one currently on Becky Lynch's team desperately needs a victory. Nia Jax would still be seen as a dominant powerhouse, Lash Legend is on her first main-roster run, The Kabuki Warriors could continue their tag-title runs, while Becky Lynch goes back after the Women's Intercontinental Championship.

On the other hand, the women's babyfaces need a victory. IYO Sky and Rhea Ripley could both go back to their title pursuits, while Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair gain momentum following their title loss. AJ Lee is also on her comeback run, and it would make no sense for her to lose just her second match.

Our prediction: AJ Lee, IYO Sky, Rhea Ripley, Alexa Bliss, and Charlotte Flair def. Becky Lynch, Nia Jax, Lash Legend, and The Kabuki Warriors.