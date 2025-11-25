One of the best Disney movies ever is Zootopia, which featured a timely and heartfelt message on top of a funny buddy cop pairing of Ginnifer Goodwin and Jason Bateman.

This time around, Jared Bush — who co-wrote the script of the first movie — co-directed and wrote the script of Zootopia 2, which once again puts Judy Hopps (Gennifer Goodwin) and Nick Wilde (Jason Bateman) on the case.

Picking up shortly after the events of Zootopia, Judy and Nick are now officially members of the Zootopia Police Department (ZPD). However, despite their past heroics, they're still not taken seriously by the department.

They get a chance to prove themselves after Judy runs into a pit viper, Gary De'Snake (Ke Huy Quan), a species no longer seen in Zootopia. So, she attempts to crack the case while a new corrupt mayor, voiced by the instantly recognizable Patrick Warburton, is working with the Lynxley family, headed by Milton (David Strathairn).

Where Zootopia 2 succeeds is the dynamic between its main characters. The ensemble seems a little too overstuffed, including dozens of A-listers, even WWE stars Roman Reigns and CM Punk.

But whenever Zootopia 2 is with its main characters, it soars. The mystery is full of intrigue, and the sequel continues leaning into the themes of political corruption, tying into the first movie seamlessly.

Zootopia 2 review: A dysfunctional relationship

They've only been partners on the force for a week when Zootopia 2 begins. And yet, it's clear that the dynamics seen in couples that have been together far longer than them have are there.

Judy's ambition sometimes blurs her vision of reality. In Zootopia, she is willing to go to whatever lengths to make the police force and then make a name for herself there. That blind ambition comes with consequences, one of them being the impact of her actions on her surroundings.

Early on in Zootopia 2, Judy and Nick are sent to partners counseling. Various other pairs of cops are in their group. Initially, Judy and Nick scoff at the thought that they need counseling.

And yet, they do. It was bold for Bush to introduce relationship conflicts into his story. Judy and Nick, while animated characters, deal with things that real-life couples do. Take, for example, Nick's growing resentment (which he largely internalizes) of Judy dragging him into adventures.

He believes that not every fight is “worth dying for,” while Judy will go to any lengths to do what she believes is good. Meanwhile, Nick's smart-witted trauma defense mechanism is at an all-time high. He still acts like he doesn't take anything seriously, and that also creates tension.

Does the message hit?

Leave it to Disney to send a profound message in an animated children's movie. Zootopia 2's message doesn't hit quite as hard as the first movie's, which really nailed home the themes of prejudice and segregation.

There's a similarly effective theme about history and revising it in Zootopia 2. Without spoiling the story, there's more than meets the eye with Gary. Snakes are a clever choice by Bush, as we typically associate them with negative things like betrayal.

Ke Huy Quan also delivers his best post-Everything Everywhere All at Once performance in Zootopia 2 as Gary. Reptiles are looked down upon in Zootopia, as they were driven out years ago.

Something about Quan's vocal performance fits with Gary. Gary looks scary upon first glance, but the warmth of Quan's performance makes him feel trustworthy. Even if you have your doubts about Quan, he will prove any doubters wrong.

It's fair to say that there's less focus on the politics this time around, as there's more of a focus on the interpersonal relationship between Judy and Nick.

However, the world of Zootopia continues to grow in the sequel. There are even more districts seen, including the hilarious riff on a southern swamp community where all of the reptiles reside.

To Bush's credit, the animal jokes remain sharp in the sequel. There is a lot of fan service, like the return of Flash Slothmore (Raymond S. Persi), a lightning-fast driver but a slow DMV employee.

Continuity from the first movie

Bush co-directed Zootopia 2 with Byron Howard, with whom he previously directed Encanto. They both have long histories with Disney, and they both worked on the first Zootopia movie.

So, there's much-needed continuity for a sequel that has come at the speed of a sloth. Animated Disney movies seem to be the exception to the rule when it comes to the break between sequels. For the most part, sequels can come out several years after its predecessor and still be a box office hit.

Even with that break, Zootopia 2 did what all sequels must: justify its existence. It doesn't feel like a cash grab like another family-friendly blockbuster, which just came out in theaters.

We'll see if Zootopia 2 hits big like its predecessor, which made over $1 billion in 2016, but if Moana 2 — an aggressively average sequel — can do it, anything is possible.

Should you watch Zootopia 2?

The pairing of Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde is still entertaining. Now, fans will just have to hope that it doesn't take almost a decade for another sequel.

Grade: B

Zootopia 2 will be released on Nov. 26.