There will be a lot of Christmas movies streaming on Hulu in December 2025, and subscribers won't want to miss them.
The main highlight is the entire Home Alone series coming to Hulu on Dec. 1. That means that all six movies, including Home Sweet Home Alone from 2021, will be available to stream beginning Dec. 1.
The first two installments in the franchise were directed by Chris Columbus. Raja Gosnell then directed the third, Rod Daniel directed the fourth, Peter Hewitt directed the fifth, and Dan Mazer directed the sixth.
All of the movies and TV shows coming to Hulu in December 2025
Below is the full list of new titles coming to Hulu in December 2025. Note: They are separated by day.
Monday, December 1
- The Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacular
- Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son
- Black Swan
- Crazy Heart
- Dawn of the Planet of the Apes
- Disney's A Christmas Carol
- Doctor Dolittle
- Doctor Dolittle 2
- Epic Movie
- Full-Court Miracle
- Gremlins
- Gremlins (En Español)
- Home Alone
- Home Aloe 2: Lost in New York
- Home Alone 3
- Home Alone 4
- Home Along: The Holiday Heist
- Home Sweet Home Alone
- Legion
- Legion (En Español)
- Love Is Strange
- Love Is Strange (En Español)
- Maggie's Plan
- Maggie's Plan (En Español)
- Mr. Popper's Penguins
- Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising
- Night School
- Planet of the Apes
- Rise of the Planet of the Apes
- Roll Bounce
- 17 Again
- 17 Again (En Español)
- Straight Outta Compton
- Superbad
- The Leisure Sneaker
- The Leisure Sneaker (En Español)
- The Meddler
- The Meddler (En Español)
- The Santa Claus
- The Santa Claus 2
- The Santa Claus 3: The Escape Clause
- The Ultimate Christmas Present
- ‘Twas the Night
- When the Bough Breaks
- When the Bough Breaks (En Español)
- Wild
Tuesday, December 2
- Griffin in Summer
- The Devil in Conspiracy
Wednesday, December 3
- CMA Country Christmas
- Hunting Mr. Nice: Catch a Cartel Kingpin (Season 1)
- Inside the Cult of the Jesus Army (Season 1)
- The Missing Millionaires (Season 1)
Thursday, December 4
- I Love You… But I Lied (Seasons 1-2)
- Stadium Lockup (Season 1)
- The UnBelievable with Dan Aykroyd (Season 2)
Friday, December 5
- The Great Christmas Light Fight (Season 13 premiere)
- Inheritance
Saturday, December 6
- Fatal Destination (Season 1)
- The Flipping El Moussas (Season 2)
- My Lottery Dream Home (Season 18)
- 1000-lb Roomies (Season 1)
- Ugliest House in America (Season 6)
Monday, December 8
- Dance Moms: A New Era (Season 2)
Wednesday, December 10
- Percy Jackson and the Olympians (Season 2 premiere)
- Kevin Costner Presents: The First Christmas
Thursday, December 11
- The Death Coast (Season 1)
- Lovely Complex (Season 1; dubbed)
- Girl Taken
- Secrets Declassified with David Cuchovny (Season 1)
- Surviving Jeffrey Epstein (Season 1)
- Swamp People: Serpent Invasion (Season 3)
Friday, December 12
- Neighborhood Watch
- Plane
- Under Fire
Saturday, December 13
- Gold Rush: White Water (Season 8)
- House Hunters International (Season 199)
- Little Boy Lost: An ID Mystery (Season 1)
- Rock The Block (Season 6)
- Say Yes To The Dress with Tan France (Season 1)
- Sister Wives (Season 5)
- Super Mega Cakes (Season 1)
Monday, December 15
- The Unknown Country
Tuesday, December 16
- Chevalier
Wednesday, December 17
- Farmer Wants a Wife Australia (Seasons 13-14)
- Farming for Love Canada (Seasons 1-2)
- Secret Crush (Seasons 1-2)
- Thursday, December 18
- The Curse of Oak Island (Season 12)
- iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2025
- The Making of a Heart Attack (Season 1)
- WWE's Greatest Moments (Season 1)
- American Sweatshop
Friday, December 19
- Kumail Nanjiani: Night Thoughts
Saturday, December 20
- Evil Lives Here: The Killer Speaks (Season 2)
- Long Lost Family (Seasons 3-6)
- Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing (Season 3)
- Playboy Murders (Season 3)
- Sherri Papini: The Untold True Story (Season 1)
- London Calling
Monday, December 22
- The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball (Season 2)
Tuesday, December 23
- Strange Harvest
Wednesday, December 24
- Made in Korea (Two-episode series premiere)
- American Pickers: Best Of (Season 7)
- Parent Wars (Season 1)
Friday, December 26
- Finnick 2
- The Life of Chuck
Saturday, December 27
- Beat Bobby Flay (Season 38)
- Sister Wives (Seasons 6-8)
Monday, December 29
- The Secret World of Looksmaxxing
Tuesday, December 30
- Project Runway (Seasons 5-8)
Wednesday, December 31
- Dr. Pimple Popper: Breaking Out (Season 1A)
- Grand Prix of Europe
- Together
