There will be a lot of Christmas movies streaming on Hulu in December 2025, and subscribers won't want to miss them (Sign up for a free trial!).

The main highlight is the entire Home Alone series coming to Hulu on Dec. 1. That means that all six movies, including Home Sweet Home Alone from 2021, will be available to stream beginning Dec. 1.

The first two installments in the franchise were directed by Chris Columbus. Raja Gosnell then directed the third, Rod Daniel directed the fourth, Peter Hewitt directed the fifth, and Dan Mazer directed the sixth.

All of the movies and TV shows coming to Hulu in December 2025

Below is the full list of new titles coming to Hulu in December 2025. Note: They are separated by day.

Monday, December 1

The Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacular

Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son

Black Swan

Crazy Heart

Dawn of the Planet of the Apes

Disney's A Christmas Carol

Doctor Dolittle

Doctor Dolittle 2

Epic Movie

Full-Court Miracle

Gremlins

Gremlins (En Español)

Home Alone

Home Aloe 2: Lost in New York

Home Alone 3

Home Alone 4

Home Along: The Holiday Heist

Home Sweet Home Alone

Legion

Legion (En Español)

Love Is Strange

Love Is Strange (En Español)

Maggie's Plan

Maggie's Plan (En Español)

Mr. Popper's Penguins

Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising

Night School

Planet of the Apes

Rise of the Planet of the Apes

Roll Bounce

17 Again

17 Again (En Español)

Straight Outta Compton

Superbad

The Leisure Sneaker

The Leisure Sneaker (En Español)

The Meddler

The Meddler (En Español)

The Santa Claus

The Santa Claus 2

The Santa Claus 3: The Escape Clause

The Ultimate Christmas Present

‘Twas the Night

When the Bough Breaks

When the Bough Breaks (En Español)

Wild

Tuesday, December 2

Griffin in Summer

The Devil in Conspiracy

Wednesday, December 3

CMA Country Christmas

Hunting Mr. Nice: Catch a Cartel Kingpin (Season 1)

Inside the Cult of the Jesus Army (Season 1)

The Missing Millionaires (Season 1)

Thursday, December 4

I Love You… But I Lied (Seasons 1-2)

Stadium Lockup (Season 1)

The UnBelievable with Dan Aykroyd (Season 2)

Friday, December 5

The Great Christmas Light Fight (Season 13 premiere)

Inheritance

Saturday, December 6

Fatal Destination (Season 1)

The Flipping El Moussas (Season 2)

My Lottery Dream Home (Season 18)

1000-lb Roomies (Season 1)

Ugliest House in America (Season 6)

Monday, December 8

Dance Moms: A New Era (Season 2)

Wednesday, December 10

Percy Jackson and the Olympians (Season 2 premiere)

Kevin Costner Presents: The First Christmas

Thursday, December 11

The Death Coast (Season 1)

Lovely Complex (Season 1; dubbed)

Girl Taken

Secrets Declassified with David Cuchovny (Season 1)

Surviving Jeffrey Epstein (Season 1)

Swamp People: Serpent Invasion (Season 3)

Friday, December 12

Neighborhood Watch

Plane

Under Fire

Saturday, December 13

Gold Rush: White Water (Season 8)

House Hunters International (Season 199)

Little Boy Lost: An ID Mystery (Season 1)

Rock The Block (Season 6)

Say Yes To The Dress with Tan France (Season 1)

Sister Wives (Season 5)

Super Mega Cakes (Season 1)

Monday, December 15

The Unknown Country

Tuesday, December 16

Chevalier

Wednesday, December 17

Farmer Wants a Wife Australia (Seasons 13-14)

Farming for Love Canada (Seasons 1-2)

Secret Crush (Seasons 1-2)

Thursday, December 18

The Curse of Oak Island (Season 12)

iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2025

The Making of a Heart Attack (Season 1)

WWE's Greatest Moments (Season 1)

American Sweatshop

Friday, December 19

Kumail Nanjiani: Night Thoughts

Saturday, December 20

Evil Lives Here: The Killer Speaks (Season 2)

Long Lost Family (Seasons 3-6)

Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing (Season 3)

Playboy Murders (Season 3)

Sherri Papini: The Untold True Story (Season 1)

London Calling

Monday, December 22

The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball (Season 2)

Tuesday, December 23

Strange Harvest

Wednesday, December 24

Made in Korea (Two-episode series premiere)

American Pickers: Best Of (Season 7)

Parent Wars (Season 1)

Friday, December 26

Finnick 2

The Life of Chuck

Saturday, December 27

Beat Bobby Flay (Season 38)

Sister Wives (Seasons 6-8)

Monday, December 29

The Secret World of Looksmaxxing

Tuesday, December 30

Project Runway (Seasons 5-8)

Wednesday, December 31

Dr. Pimple Popper: Breaking Out (Season 1A)

Grand Prix of Europe

Together

