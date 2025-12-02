A new month is here, and as Christmas approaches, Apple TV has some new movies and shows coming in December 2025 (Sign up for a free trial!).

The biggest highlight of the month is the long-awaited arrival of F1 The Movie on Apple TV. It came out earlier in the year, in June, and fans have been awaiting its streaming premiere.

F1 premiered on June 16, 2025, at Radio City Hall in New York City. It was subsequently released in theaters on June 27, and it was a box office hit.

This should have come as no surprise to movie fans. Joseph Kosinski, who previously helmed Top Gun: Maverick, directed F1. It was also produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, who is no stranger to blockbuster hits.

During its theatrical run, F1 grossed over $631 million worldwide at the box office. F1 made $189 million domestically, and it made another $441.9 million overseas.

Now, those who missed it in theaters or want to rewatch it will get the chance on Dec. 12. It is coming to streaming just in time for Christmas.

Additionally, the final four episodes of Pluribus are going to be released every Friday through Dec. 26. The series was created by Vince Gilligan, who previously created Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul. Pluribus stars Rhea Seehorn.

All of the movies and TV shows coming to Apple TV in December 2025 ahead of Christmas

Below is the full list of new titles coming to Apple TV in December 2025. Note: They are separated by day.

Wednesday, December 3

Down Cemetery Road (Episode 7)

Loot (Season 3, Episode 9)

Palm Royale (Season 2, Episode 4)

Friday, December 5

Pluribus (Episode 6)

The First Snow of Fraggle Rock

The Last Frontier (Episode 10)

Wednesday, December 10

Loot (Season 3, Episode 10)

Palm Royale (Season 2, Episode 5)

Friday, December 12

F1 The Movie

Pluribus (Episode 7)

Wednesday, December 17

Palm Royale (Season 2, Episode 6)

Friday, December 19

Born to be Wild

Pluribus Episode 8)

Wednesday, December 24

Palm Royale (Season 2, Episode 7)

Friday, December 26

Pluribus (Episode 9)

Wednesday, December 31

Palm Royale (Season 2, Episode 8)

To make sure you catch all of the new titles coming to Apple TV in November 2025, sign up for a free trial.