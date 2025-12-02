There are a lot of exciting titles coming to Disney+ in December 2025 as Christmas approaches, and not just Taylor Swift's Eras Tour documentary.

It will be a busy moth, as another animated Diary of a Wimpy Kid movie is coming, as well as the second season of Percy Jackson and the Olympians.

Of course, Swift will be making headlines with her End of an Era documentary series. The first two episodes on Friday, Dec. 12, one day before her 36th birthday. Additionally, her final Eras Tour concert from Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, from Dec. 8, 2024, will premiere that day on the streaming service.

The second season of Percy Jackson and the Olympians, which will adapt Sea of Monsters, will premiere on Wednesday, Dec. 10. It has been nearly two years since the first season premiered, and fans won't have to wait much longer to see Walker Scobell, Leah Sava Jeffries, and Aryan Simhadri back in their iconic roles. New episodes will premiere every Wednesday through Jan. 21, 2026, after its two-episode premiere.

All of the movies and TV series coming to Disney+ in December 2025

Below is the full list of new titles coming to Disney+ in December 2025. Note: They are separated by day.

Monday, December 1

I AM BOXER (Episode 2)

Tuesday, December 2

Dancing with the Holidays (8pm EST)

Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacular

Wednesday, December 3

Are You Sure?! (Two-episode premiere)

CMA Country Christmas

Disney Twisted Wonderland: The Animation

Miraculous Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir (Season 6)

RoboGobo (Holiday Episode)

Friday, December 5

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Last Straw

The Great Christmas Light Fight

Mickey & Minnie's Holiday Songs: Christmas shorts

Saturday, December 6

Phineas and Ferb Recap: Percy Jackson

Monday, December 8

I AM BOXER (Episode 3)

Monsters Funday Football (Live at 8 pm EST)

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures (Season 3)

Wednesday, December 10

Are You Sure?! (Two new episodes)

Disney Twisted Wonderland: The Animation

Kevin Costner Presents: The First Christmas

Percy Jackson and the Olympians (Two-episode Season 2 premiere)

Secrets Declassified with David Duchovny

Friday, December 12

The End of an Era (Two-episode premiere)

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The Final Show

Monday, December 13

I AM BOXER (Episode 4)

Wednesday, December 17

Are You Sure?! (Two new episodes)

Disney Twisted Wonderland: The Animation (Season finale)

Percy Jackson and the Olympians (Season 2, Episode 3)

SuperKitties (Season 3)

Article Continues Below

Friday, December 19

Discovered by Disaster (Season 1 premiere)

The End of an Era (Episodes 3 and 4)

Saturday, December 20

Inside the Enchanted Waterways

Monday, December 22

I AM BOXER (Episode 5)

Wednesday, December 24

Are You Sure?! (Two new episodes)

Made in Korea (Two-episode premiere)

Parent Wars

Percy Jackson and the Olympians (Season 2, Episode 4)

Thursday, December 25

Cavaliers at Knicks (12 pm EST)

Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade

Friday, December 26

The End of an Era (Episodes 5 and 6)

Monday, December 29

I AM BOXER (Episode 6)

Tuesday, December 30

Project Runway (Seasons 5-8)

Wednesday, December 31