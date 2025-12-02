There are a lot of exciting titles coming to Disney+ in December 2025 as Christmas approaches, and not just Taylor Swift's Eras Tour documentary.
It will be a busy moth, as another animated Diary of a Wimpy Kid movie is coming, as well as the second season of Percy Jackson and the Olympians.
Of course, Swift will be making headlines with her End of an Era documentary series. The first two episodes on Friday, Dec. 12, one day before her 36th birthday. Additionally, her final Eras Tour concert from Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, from Dec. 8, 2024, will premiere that day on the streaming service.
The second season of Percy Jackson and the Olympians, which will adapt Sea of Monsters, will premiere on Wednesday, Dec. 10. It has been nearly two years since the first season premiered, and fans won't have to wait much longer to see Walker Scobell, Leah Sava Jeffries, and Aryan Simhadri back in their iconic roles. New episodes will premiere every Wednesday through Jan. 21, 2026, after its two-episode premiere.
All of the movies and TV series coming to Disney+ in December 2025
Below is the full list of new titles coming to Disney+ in December 2025. Note: They are separated by day.
Monday, December 1
- I AM BOXER (Episode 2)
Tuesday, December 2
- Dancing with the Holidays (8pm EST)
- Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacular
Wednesday, December 3
- Are You Sure?! (Two-episode premiere)
- CMA Country Christmas
- Disney Twisted Wonderland: The Animation
- Miraculous Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir (Season 6)
- RoboGobo (Holiday Episode)
Friday, December 5
- Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Last Straw
- The Great Christmas Light Fight
- Mickey & Minnie's Holiday Songs: Christmas shorts
Saturday, December 6
- Phineas and Ferb Recap: Percy Jackson
Monday, December 8
- I AM BOXER (Episode 3)
- Monsters Funday Football (Live at 8 pm EST)
- Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures (Season 3)
Wednesday, December 10
- Are You Sure?! (Two new episodes)
- Disney Twisted Wonderland: The Animation
- Kevin Costner Presents: The First Christmas
- Percy Jackson and the Olympians (Two-episode Season 2 premiere)
- Secrets Declassified with David Duchovny
Friday, December 12
- The End of an Era (Two-episode premiere)
- Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The Final Show
Monday, December 13
- I AM BOXER (Episode 4)
Wednesday, December 17
- Are You Sure?! (Two new episodes)
- Disney Twisted Wonderland: The Animation (Season finale)
- Percy Jackson and the Olympians (Season 2, Episode 3)
- SuperKitties (Season 3)
Friday, December 19
- Discovered by Disaster (Season 1 premiere)
- The End of an Era (Episodes 3 and 4)
Saturday, December 20
- Inside the Enchanted Waterways
Monday, December 22
- I AM BOXER (Episode 5)
Wednesday, December 24
- Are You Sure?! (Two new episodes)
- Made in Korea (Two-episode premiere)
- Parent Wars
- Percy Jackson and the Olympians (Season 2, Episode 4)
Thursday, December 25
- Cavaliers at Knicks (12 pm EST)
- Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade
Friday, December 26
- The End of an Era (Episodes 5 and 6)
Monday, December 29
- I AM BOXER (Episode 6)
Tuesday, December 30
- Project Runway (Seasons 5-8)
Wednesday, December 31
- Dr. Pimple Popper: Breaking Out (Season 1)
- Little Angel (Season 8)
- Made in Korea (Episodes 3 and 4)
- Percy Jackson and the Olympians (Season 2, Episode 5)
- Strangest Things (Season 3)