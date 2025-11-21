In one of the most creative ways of making a concert film, Ed Sheeran galavants around New York City in Netflix's One Shot, a one-take-style journey of his adventures between a soundcheck and a concert.

Put Sheeran, one of the most endearing and friendly celebrities out there, in the heart of the Big Apple, and you get One Shot. While there are parts that were clearly staged — such as his conversation with the way-too-friendly-for-New-York taxi driver — it felt as authentic as something like this could.

It begins with what he does best: perform live. Sheeran soundchecks “Shape of You” at a venue before hitting the streets. He has a few main objectives: helping someone with their proposal, playing at a birthday party (playing on top of a bus on his way there), doing a pop-up in a pub, and taking the subway back to the concert.

So, he takes his guitar with him throughout the city. Few artists exude a love for performing like Sheeran. That makes One Shot the perfect vehicle for him.

One Shot with Ed Sheeran review

Filmed by Boiling Point — another one-shot movie — filmmaker Philip Barantini, One Shot is an enticing watch that shows off Sheeran's goofy side.

There are mistakes, and for all of its imperfections, it feels candid. Again, some things feel hokey if you look too closely into it, like the surprise cameo towards the end, but that's like complaining that The Office is scripted. It is, but that doesn't take away from the fun.

Along the way, Sheeran plays his greatest hits (mostly) solo. He sings while walking through the streets of New York (always with security closely behind) and takes the train while gaining the attention of anyone around him.

What's funny about One Shot is seeing those who don't expect to see Sheeran as a part of their day, whether they're commuting or having a cup of coffee. Of course, he runs into a lot of tourists (you can tell because they're a little too happy to be in New York City).

But Sheeran gets the attention of even the busiest hustlers along the streets. Even if you don't like Sheeran's music, he's undeniably one of the biggest stars in the world. So, seeing him holding his 3/4 size guitar and belting “Perfect” or “Castle on the Hill” naturally grabs eyeballs.

The “one-shot” gimmick

As for the one-shot gimmick, it mostly works. There is one exception to the “no cuts” rule: that's when Sheeran explains the typical afternoon traffic of Manhattan.

Otherwise, it's mostly smooth transitions as Sheeran gets to each destination. The drone footage is the flashiest, of course, scaling a skyscraper before meeting Sheeran on the ground at one point.

One-shot movies like this are always interesting. The gimmick can be effective, but sometimes, using it for an entire film — as Barantini has done — is a bigger challenge. It's one thing to do it for a five-minute sequence (think Goodfellas), unlike a feature-length film (like 1917).

In Sam Mendes' revolutionary war movie, 1917, the gimmick was largely successful. Watching a soldier walk through the trenches in real-time is fascinating and scary. No more tension was needed, as the point was made loud and clear.

However, even Mendes was guilty of using invisible cuts. One Shot with Ed Sheeran doesn't have such a luxury, especially since it takes place during the day. It makes the most of its gimmick without being too in-your-face.

Yes, it becomes clear quickly that it's going to follow him continuously during his adventures. Luckily, each stop is exciting, so mentally, you're not focused on the gimmick so much as his performances.

Ed Sheeran's music is “Perfect” for the movie

It gives hope for society that Sheeran is just out there spreading positivity. His music is so fun, and his voice sounds in good health throughout the film. It's especially impressive when you consider his rigorous touring schedule. His three-year Mathematics Tour just ended, and he begins the Loop Tour in January 2026.

What helps is that Sheeran's music lends itself to solo performances. Besides his Mathematics Tour, Sheeran doesn't usually tour with a band. So, most of his performances are by his lonesome.

In turn, it's not weird or jarring when he breaks out hits like “Thinking Out Loud” or “Lego House.” Even songs that were recorded with others, like “I Don't Care,” sound great solo and acoustically.

Perhaps there was room for more of his material from Play, his latest studio album, but it's also understandable that he mostly stayed with the hits. If you run into Sheeran on the street, you'd likely want to hear “Photograph” or “Castle on the Hill” or “Perfect,” not “Azizam” or “Sapphire,” despite how great the latter is.

He does play some songs from his new album, though. “Sapphire” gets a really fun arrangement on the subway platform, complete with a tuba (that you never knew the song needed).

One Shot also ends with Sheeran playing “Azizam,” the lead single from Play. Whether it's the professional-grade recording or the atmosphere from the crowd, it's an electric performance. It may not be the best song from the album, but it has a case to be the best live rendition.

Should you watch One Shot with Ed Sheeran?

Fans of Sheeran will find that One Shot is an absolute must-watch. Not only does it have great live performances, but it shows what makes Sheeran so easy to root for.

His attitude is way too cheery for New York, but he's bringing a beam of positivity to the city. In the wise words of Ferris Bueller, “Life moves pretty fast. If you don't stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it.”

What One Shot shows is that anything can happen at any time. It's unlikely that most of the New Yorkers shown were expecting to run into him during their day. Watch some of the faces of the people who walk by him and how quickly their frowns are turned upside down.

Sheeran is a natural performer. His One Shot movie showcases his showmanship and loving nature. You'll come for the music, but stay for the

One Shot with Ed Sheeran is streaming on Netflix.