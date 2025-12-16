It’s been a Sydney Sweeney-heavy year after the release of Christy and now The Housemaid, which also stars Amanda Seyfried (Mean Girls).

The Paul Feig joint is an adaptation of Freida McFadden's 2022 novel of the same name, and it follows a young woman, Millie (Sydney Sweeney), who has a shady past and is in need of a job.

So, the movie opens with Millie interviewing for a live-in housemaid position with the wealthy Winchester family, a job she may not be qualified for, which explains the fake resume and glasses she wears to the interview.

Upon taking the job, Millie realizes there are secrets left to be uncovered, namely revolving around the seemingly unstable Nina Winchester (Amanda Seyfried).

Drama also ensues with the presence of Nina’s wealthy husband, Andrew (Brandon Sklenar). No spoilers here, but things get spicy upon Millie's arrival.

Helmed by Paul Feig, whose resume ranges from the hilarious Bridesmaids to the not-so-hilarious 2016 Ghostbusters remake, The Housemaid marks his first real venture into the thriller/horror genres.

For better or worse, it appears The Housemaid takes big swings, differing from its source material. Ultimately, it's carried by its performances — particularly by Seyfried — more than anything. If not for the star power involved, it'd likely be another entry in the straight-to-streaming game.

The Housemaid review

To its credit, The Housemaid starts hot. It gets right to the point, showing Millie's interview with Nina within the first five minutes. Millie is then seen during her first shift, minutes later.

The intrigue is there, and Feig does a good job of building it. There is obvious tension between Millie and Andrew, but Feig makes the audience wait (The Housemaid has a hearty 130-minute runtime) to go down that road.

It's fair to say that The Housemaid is at its best before the inevitable occurs between Millie and Andrew. For someone who hasn't read the novel, it was fun decoding every little thing in the background, such as Millie's daughter Cecelia's (Indiana Elle) dollhouse, which gives off major Hereditary vibes.

However, once the big plot twist is executed, The Housemaid begins going downhill. The last hour is a bit of a slog, and while there are good moments, it's overplayed. It feels like Feig was overly trusting in the audience's patience. Shoot your shot too early, and you may regret it.

Which is a crazy thing to say in a movie that's over two hours long. It hits the ground running, but there's a lot to digest in the latter hour and a half.

Paul Feig's swings from the book

Feig took some swings to differentiate his adaptation of McFadden's book. For example, the ending is almost completely different, and some of the major plot developments happen later than in the book.

Most of the changes themselves are fine, but the biggest sin Feig commits is over-stuffing his story. The Housemaid is rich with ideas, and they are mostly intriguing.

However, not every idea has to make the final cut. The backend of The Housemaid feels overcrowded, and not even the lead performances can make up for that.

There is also a lack of backstory, especially for Andrew. It's clear that his mother, Evelyn (Elizabeth Perkins), who can never be pleased, is the source of some of Andrew's behaviors. However, their relationship is not delved into beneath the surface at all. Everything is implied, but she doesn't have enough screentime to make it make sense.

Amanda Seyfried and Sydney Sweeney steal the show

By far, the best part of the movie is Seyfried, whose unhinged performance is perfect. It's so bipolar and unpredictable. It's a very dark turn for the actress.

Seyfried is able to convey Nina having meltdowns that feel real. It's tempting to be hyperbolic with performances like this, but could this be the best performance of Seyfried's career? At the very least, it's her flashiest.

Sweeney is also good in her role. They share a solid rapport that is required for this story. At times, Sweeney seems a little lethargic in her performance, which was something she seemingly got out of in recent projects like Christy.

Still, she doesn't appear completely disengaged like in some of her past projects (Madame Web, White Lotus). And, in fairness, her character is supposed to be the antithesis of Nina, so perhaps her sometimes lackadaisical performance can be attributed to that.

Brandon Sklenar, who at times looks like the fourth Hemsworth brother, also delivers a haunting performance. There is a lot more to Andrew than what meets the eye, and he gives a commendable effort in the movie.

Should you watch The Housemaid?

Feig's adaptation of The Housemaid has its moments, but, in terms of his recent movies, it is closer to Jackpot! than Last Christmas. He builds suspense, but his movie is unable to capitalize on it.

Sweeney and Seyfried are phenomenal, especially in the first half when the movie is still building to its big twists and turns. Once some of the air is let out of the balloon, the movie falls flat.

The Housemaid starts with some guts, but it makes its ambitions to become a franchise too clear in the second half. Is The Housemaid novel the first in a trilogy of books? Yes. But the story works fine as a standalone project. If a sequel naturally arises, go for it. Instead, it feels like Feig and Co.are trying to force it.

Grade: C+

The Housemaid will be released on Dec. 19.